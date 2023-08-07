Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Performances run until 16 September 2023.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 2 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 3 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill The Photo 4 Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS

All new photos have been released from LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, now playing at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. The musical features a book by Harvey Fierstein, with Music & Lyrics by Jerry Herman, based on the play by Jean Poiret.

Check out the photos below!

Georges, Albin and their son Jean-Michel re-discover the true meaning of family, and of putting yourself last so that the ones you love can come first.

The cast includes Carl Mullaney (Albin) and Billy Carter (Georges). Further principal casting includes Ben Culleton (Jean-Michel), Julie Jupp (Marie Dindon), Shakeel Kimotho (Jacob), Debbie Kurup (Jacqueline), John Owen-Jones (Edward Dindon) and Sophie Pourret (Anne). Completing the cast are Jak Allen-Anderson (Hanna), Craig Armstrong (Cagelle), Tom Bales (Cagelle), Taylor Bradshaw (Cagelle), Daniele Coombe (Mme. Renaud), Jordan Lee Davies (Chantal), Nicole Deon (Ensemble), Lewis Easter (Cagelle/Swing/Dance Captain), Harvey Ebbage (Cagelle), Emma Johnson (Ensemble/Swing), George Lynham (Cagelle), JP McCue (Cagelle), Rishard-Kyro Nelson (Cagelle/Swing), Alexandra Waite-Roberts (Ensemble) and Hemi Yeroham (Francis).

Directed by Artistic Director Tim Sheader with a book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, La Cage aux Folles is based on the play by Jean Poiret, and includes the classic songs ‘I Am What I Am’ and ‘The Best of Times’.

Completing the creative team are: Thyrza Abrahams (Associate Director), Amy Ball (Casting Director), Arthur Carrington (Associate Casting Director), Guy Common (Make Up Designer), Ryan Dawson Laight (Costume Designer), James Hassett (Associate Sound Designer), Howard Hudson (Lighting Designer), Nick Lidster (Sound Designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (Season Associate - Intimacy Support), Stephen Mear (Choreographer), Ebony Molina (Associate Choreographer), Janis Price (Voice & Text Director), Colin Richmond (Set Designer), Tom Slade (Assistant Musical Director), Ben van Tienen (Musical Director) and Jennifer Whyte (Musical Supervisor)

 

Photo Credit: Johan Persson and Mark Senior

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Summer loving in this revival of the hit dance production. Photo
Summer loving in this revival of the hit dance production.

In Matthew Bourne’s dystopian take on the classic love story, there are leaps aplenty - and not just in the physical sense.

2
Show of the Week: Save Up To 54% on A STRANGE LOOP Photo
Show of the Week: Save Up To 54% on A STRANGE LOOP

Tickets From £25.00 for A Strange Loop at the Barbican Theatre. Described as 'The most thrillingly playful and hilarious new musical to hit London in years. Spectacular' by the Evening Standard, and 'Magnificent. Strikingly original and highly entertaining' by the Guardian, don't miss your chance to experience this 'One-of-a-kind masterpiece' (Vogue), in London this summer for a one-time only limited season. 

3
Amanda Abbington Confirmed for This Years STRICTLY COME DANCING Photo
Amanda Abbington Confirmed for This Year's STRICTLY COME DANCING

Amanda Abbington has been confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing. The multi-award-winning entertainment show, produced by BBC Studios, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its new series this autumn, once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation.

4
Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Appoints New Trustees to The Board Photo
Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Appoints New Trustees to The Board

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre will welcome these four new Trustees to its Board bringing new talent and skills to the existing Board, chaired by Lorraine Heggessey.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You