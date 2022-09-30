Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Justin Vivian Bond and Anthony Roth Costanzo in the London Premiere of ONLY AN OCTAVE APART

‘Only An Octave Apart’ is a surprising musical fantasia, reveling in everything strange and beautiful in the coexistence of contrasts.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Justin Vivian Bond and Anthony Roth Costanzo's critically-acclaimed 'Only An Octave Apart', a theatrically musical evening coalescing wildly divergent genres and voices, is getting its UK premiere at historic Wilton's Music Hall - the only surviving Grand Music Hall in the world.

'Only An Octave Apart' will play a month-long season from 28 September - 22 October.

Co-created and directed by Zack Winokur, 'Only An Octave Apart' will have music supervision by Thomas Bartlett, arrangements by Nico Muhly, and costume design by Jonathan Anderson for LOEWE and JW Anderson.

Visit OnlyAnOctaveApart.com or wiltons.org.uk for tickets.

'Only An Octave Apart' is Justin Vivian Bond and Anthony Roth Costanzo's joyous and surprising musical fantasia, reveling in everything strange and beautiful in the coexistence of contrasts - from Purcell's 17th century aria 'Dido's Lament' to Dido's early 2000s hit 'White Flag', from 'Autumn Leaves' to 'The Waters of March'. Co-created and directed by Winokur, 'Only an Octave Apart' celebrates the historical and the hysterical, from countertenor to counterculture.

These concerts are created with a dream team of collaborators including musical director Daniel Schlosberg, set designer Carlos Soto (Solange, Robert Wilson, Lucinda Childs) and lighting designer John Torres (Taylor Mac, Robert Wilson, 'Hamlet' directed by Yaël Farber).


In 'Only an Octave Apart', they express their queer identities through unique interpretations of classical, pop, and hybrids of the two, making the gendered history of the music their plaything. Whether invoking mythology or nature, romance or radical compassion, Bond and Costanzo carve new pathways between opera and politically subversive cabaret - two art forms that, as Bond puts it, "have been kept alive for generations by queens"- and allow old works to reveal surprising new stories.





