Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: First Look at Jared Harris in Young Vic's THE HOMECOMING

The production also stars Joe Cole, Lisa Diveney, Robert Emms, David Angland and Nicolas Tennant

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 2 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 3 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Production images have been released for Harold Pinter’s powerful masterpiece The Homecoming starring Jared Harris, Joe Cole, Lisa Diveney, Robert Emms, David Angland and Nicolas Tennant.

Thrillingly re-explored by Olivier-nominated director Matthew Dunster, this highly anticipated revival is now in previews at the Young Vic Theatre where it runs until 27 January 2024. See the first look photos here.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA Returns to The West End For Summer 2024 Photo
THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA Returns to The West End For Summer 2024

The Olivier Award nominated stage production of The Tiger Who Came to Tea today announces its return to Theatre Royal Haymarket next summer, celebrating its 10th West End season.

2
Review: POTTED PANTO, Reading Rep Photo
Review: POTTED PANTO, Reading Rep

Seven pantos performed in the space of 70 minutes – it seems impossible… right? Oh no it isn’t!

3
Save Up To 73% on Derren Browns UNBELIEVABLE! Photo
Save Up To 73% on Derren Brown's UNBELIEVABLE!

Derren Brown's one-man shows have won two Olivier Awards and played to sold out houses on tour across the UK, in the West End and on Broadway. Now, with his long-time collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor, Derren* has created a new show starring a multi-talented cast of seven who will perform MAGIC LIKE YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN. 

4
Eleanor Conway Brings Hit Fringe Show TALK DIRTY TO ME to London This Weekend Photo
Eleanor Conway Brings Hit Fringe Show TALK DIRTY TO ME to London This Weekend

Following a hit sold-out run at this years' Edinburgh Fringe Festival, award winning stand up comedian Eleanor Conway is taking her show Talk Dirty To Me to London's 21 Soho Comedy Club this Saturday 2nd December. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Rambert's PEAKY BLINDERS to be Broadcast as Part of BBC's Festive Line-UpRambert's PEAKY BLINDERS to be Broadcast as Part of BBC's Festive Line-Up
Photos: First Look at Touring Production of CHARLIE COOK'S FAVOURITE BOOKPhotos: First Look at Touring Production of CHARLIE COOK'S FAVOURITE BOOK
Photos: First Look at FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM: LIVE AT THE SAVOYPhotos: First Look at FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM: LIVE AT THE SAVOY
Save up to 80% on NOISES OFF at Theatre Royal HaymarketSave up to 80% on NOISES OFF at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Videos

Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You