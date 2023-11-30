Photos: First Look at Jared Harris in Young Vic's THE HOMECOMING

The production also stars Joe Cole, Lisa Diveney, Robert Emms, David Angland and Nicolas Tennant
POPULAR
Production images have been released for Harold Pinter’s powerful masterpiece The Homecoming starring Jared Harris, Joe Cole, Lisa Diveney, Robert Emms, David Angland and Nicolas Tennant.
Thrillingly re-explored by Olivier-nominated director Matthew Dunster, this highly anticipated revival is now in previews at the Young Vic Theatre where it runs until 27 January 2024. See the first look photos here.
Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan
David Angland
Nicolas Tennant, Jared Harris, Robert Emms & David Angland
Robert Emms, Jared Harris, Joe Cole & Nicolas Tennant
Jared Harris, David Angland & Nicolas Tennant
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You