Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen, John Bishop & More in MOTHER GOOSE UK & Ireland Tour
MOTHER GOOSE is currently playing at Theatre Royal Brighton until 11 December 2022, before a season at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London’s West End.
Production images have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of MOTHER GOOSE starring Ian McKellen and John Bishop.
See the photos below!
The production also stars Anna-Jane Casey as Cilla The Goose, Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Jack, Simbi Akande as Jill, Sharon Ballard as Good Fairy Encanta and Karen Mavundukure as Evil Fairy Malignia. The cast is completed by Mairi Barclay, Adam Brown, Gabriel Fleary, Becca Francis, Shailan Gohil, Richard Leeming, Genevieve Nicole and Laura Tyrer.
MOTHER GOOSE is currently playing at Theatre Royal Brighton until 11 December 2022, before a season at the Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End (15 December 2022 - 29 January 2023). It will then play Chichester Festival Theatre (7 - 11 February 2023), Sheffield Lyceum (14 - 18 February 2023), Wolverhampton Grand (22 - 26 February 2023), Liverpool Empire (28 February - 4 March 2023), Oxford New Theatre (7 - 11 March 2023), Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin (22 - 26 March 2023), and Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff (28 March - 1 April 2023) with further venues to be announced soon. www.mothergooseshow.co.uk
It is written by Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street, Gimme Gimme Gimme) and directed by award-winning director Cal McCrystal. Set and Costume design is by Liz Ascroft, Choreography by Lizzi Gee, Lighting design by Prema Mehta, Sound design by Ben Harrison and Puppet Design and Creation by Chris Barlow. Casting is by Anne Vosser and the Production Manager is Ben Arkell.
Photo credit: Manuel Harlan
John Bishop, Anna-Jane Casey, Ian McKellen and Company
Oscar Conlon-Morrey and Ian McKellen
Adam Brown and Anna-Jane Casey
Anna-Jane Casey and Company
Anna-Jane Casey, John Bishop and Ian McKellen
Gabriel Fleary, Oscar Conlon-Morrey and Simbi Akande
Sharon Ballard
The company
The company
The company
Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Ian McKellen and John Bishop
Oscar Conlon-Morrey, John Bishop and Ian McKellen
Sharon Ballard and Karen Mavundukure
