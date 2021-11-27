Photos: First Look at Hope Mill Theatre's THE WIZ

With previews underway and press night on Sunday, stunning images by Pamela Raith have been released from a radical new Black British version of the 70s musical The Wiz: The Super Soul Musical Wonderful Wizard of Oz at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester.



Directed by Matthew Xia ('Into the Woods', Royal Exchange), The Wiz is a joyous retelling of L. Frank Baum's classic children's novel 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz'. This re-imagined 2021 Manchester version boasts new orchestrations and offers a contemporary take on the discovery of self-determination and Black joy.



It runs at Hope Mill Theatre to Sunday 16 January 2022.



The cast includes Cherelle Wiliams is Dorothy; Tarik Frimpong, Scarecrow; Llewellyn Graham, Tin Man; Jonathan Andre, Lion; Cameron Bernard Jones, The Wiz; Anelisa Lamola, Addaperle; Bree Smith, Aunt Em & Glinda; Kofi Dennis, Lord High; Ashh Blackwood, Evillene.

Andile Mabhena, Shayna McPherson, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Samantha Shuma, and Marisha Morgan make up the ensemble.



Director Matthew Xia; Musical Supervisor and Orchestrations Sean Green; Musical Director Ehsaan Shivarani; Choreographer Leah Hill; Design Simon Kenny; Projection Designer George Reeve, Associate Projection Designer Kira May O'Brien, Associate Costume Design Maybelle Laye; Lighting Design Simisola Majekodunmi; Sound Design Tony Gayle; Casting Director Ryan Carter; Casting Mentor Anne Vosser.



'The Wiz' is show is produced by Hope Mill Theatre, Ameena Hamid Productions & Chuchu Nwagu Productions. Tickets can be purchased here.