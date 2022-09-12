Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Helen Hunt in EUREKA DAY

Eureka Day is now on until 31 October 2022 at The Old Vic.

Sep. 12, 2022  

The Old Vic and Sonia Friedman Productions have today released a first look at Eureka Day, the European premiere production of Jonathan Spector's multi award-winning play at The Old Vic, directed by Katy Rudd (The Ocean at the End of the Lane, Camp Siegfried).

The cast is Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Helen Hunt (As Good As It Gets, The Sessions,Mad About You) as Suzanne, Kirsten Foster (Life of Pi, West End) as May, Mark McKinney (Superstore) as Don, Ben Schnetzer (Pride) as Eli and Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us) as Carina. The cast also includesRachel Handshaw as Winter and Alex Cartuson, Shin-Fei Chen, John Vernon and Pippa Winslow.

Set against the backdrop of a mumps outbreak at a progressive private elementary school in California in 2017, Eureka Day is a satire on the quest for consensus; the central question of 'to vaccinate' or 'not to vaccinate' taking on a whole new meaning in 2022.

The creative team is Set and Costume by Rob Howell, Lighting by Jon Clark, Sound by Donato Wharton, Video by Andrzej Goulding, Music by Jherek Bischoff, Casting by Jim Carnahan, Voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth and Dialect by Penny Dyer. The Baylis Assistant Director is Aaliyah McKay.

Eureka Day is now on until 31 October 2022 at The Old Vic.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan


