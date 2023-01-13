Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at George Takei, Telly Leung, and More in ALLEGIANCE at Charing Cross Theatre

Performances run through 8 April 2023.

Jan. 13, 2023 Â 

All new production photos have been released for Allegiance, starring George Takei, Telly Leung, and more! Check out the photos below!

Inspired by the life story of renowned actor and activist George Takei, the UK premiere of the uplifting Broadway Musical, Allegiance, follows the story of the Kimura family and their struggles in the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

In a world ravaged by the effects of war, Allegiance reveals the courage and loyalty of family in a time of great injustice as 120,000 Japanese Americans are forced into internment camps, testing the power and resilience of the human spirit.

Sam Kimura (Telly Leung) believes enlisting is the way to demonstrate his patriotism and win the freedom of his people. His sister Kei (Aynrand Ferrer) sides against him and joins the resistance movement in the camp. Soon the political conflict is mirrored within the Kimura family, leading brother and sister down starkly different paths as they decide where their allegiance lies.

Created by Lorenzo Thione and Jay Kuo with a book by Marc Acito, George Takei'sAllegiance held its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre in 2012, setting box-office records. After a triumphant run on Broadway and a subsequent film seen around the world, Allegiance transfers to London for its European premiere in a newly conceived production directed and choreographed by Tara Overfield Wilkinson, playing at Charing Cross Theatre from 7 January - 8 April 2023.

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton & Danny Kaan

George Takei's Allegiance
George Takei

George Takei's Allegiance
Telly Leung and Megan Gardiner

George Takei's Allegiance
Aynrand Ferrer and Telly Leung

George Takei's Allegiance
Aynrand Ferrer

George Takei's Allegiance
Company

George Takei's Allegiance
George Takei

George Takei's Allegiance
Megan Gardiner and Telly Leung

George Takei's Allegiance
Telly Leung

George Takei's Allegiance
Masashi Fujimoto, George Takei, and Aynrand Ferrer




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Riverside Studios Announces Spring 2023 Season Featuring DAVID COPPERFIELD, SPY FOR SPY & MoreRiverside Studios Announces Spring 2023 Season Featuring DAVID COPPERFIELD, SPY FOR SPY & More
January 12, 2023

Riverside Studios has announced final details for the full spring season, including theatre, cinema, exhibitions and spoken word, alongside a full programme of community events.
Dada Masilo's THE SACRIFICE Comes to Sadler's Wells in FebruaryDada Masilo's THE SACRIFICE Comes to Sadler's Wells in February
January 12, 2023

Award-winning South African choreographer Dada Masilo's re-imagining of Giselle was a huge hit in 2019. On 24 and 25 February, Masilo and her company of incredible dancers return to Sadler's Wells to give the London premiere of her latest work The Sacrifice, inspired by Igor Stravinsky's monumental score and Pina Bausch's seminal The Rite of Spring. Â 
Seeta Patel Dance Presents THE RITE OF SPRING At Sadler's Wells in MarchSeeta Patel Dance Presents THE RITE OF SPRING At Sadler's Wells in March
January 12, 2023

Seeta Patel Dance presents a compelling bharatanatyam interpretation of The Rite of Spring at Sadler's Wells Theatre in a London premiere on Monday 13 & Tuesday 14 March 2023.Â Â Â 
Punchdrunk Announces A Further Extension of THE BURNT CITYPunchdrunk Announces A Further Extension of THE BURNT CITY
January 12, 2023

Since it opened in March last year, The Burnt City has been seen by over 100,000 people. The show takes audiences on a spectacular journey through the last days of the city of Troy as its walls are besieged by the invading Greeks. Punchdrunk has announced that booking is now open for performances until 24 September 2023.
KILLING THE CAT Gets World Premiere at Riverside Studios in MarchKILLING THE CAT Gets World Premiere at Riverside Studios in March
January 12, 2023

Musical Theatre stars Madalena Alberto and Tim Rogers are to star in the world premiÃ¨re of the musical 'Killing The Cat'.
share