Photos: First Look at Daniel Rigby as The Maniac in ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST

Performances run from 13 March until 8 April.

Feb. 17, 2023  

With rehearsals starting next week for the first major London revival of Dario Fo and Franco Rame's riotous Accidental Death of an Anarchist in 20 years, in a new adaptation by comedian, writer, and actor Tom Basden (BB1 Here We Go and ITV's Plebs), the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre release new images of Daniel Rigby as The Maniac.

If you live or work in Hammersmith or Fulham, you can claim two free tickets to the first performance of Accidental Death of a Maniac thanks to the Free First Night scheme, generously sponsored by Hammersmith and Fulham Council. Register online at www.lyric.co.uk/free-first-night-signup/, and preview tickets are available from £10.

BAFTA Award winner Daniel Rigby plays the Maniac alongside cast members Shane David-Joseph, Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe, Ruby Thomas and Howard Ward.

The co-production with Sheffield Theatres, in association with Playful Productions, is directed by Daniel Raggett and runs at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 13 March until 8 April.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray



