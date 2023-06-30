Photos: First Look at Charlie Stemp & More in CRAZY FOR YOU at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Chichester Festival Theatre’s new production of Crazy For You is playing a strictly limited 6-month season at the Gillian Lynne Theatrein London. 

By: Jun. 30, 2023

Get a first look at photos below!

Brought to life on stage by the renowned, multi-Tony and Olivier award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman, with a riotously entertaining book by Ken Ludwig, this classic Gershwin musical is overflowing with glorious melodies (including Someone to Watch Over Me, I Got Rhythm and They Can’t Take That Away from Me).

Crazy For You stars Charlie Stemp, the Olivier-nominated star of Half a Sixpence and Mary Poppins as Bobby Child, Carly Anderson, star of Wicked as Polly Baker, and Drama Desk Award winner Tom Edden as Bela Zangler, following their critically acclaimed performances in the celebrated, sold-out production at Chichester Festival Theatre last summer.

They are joined in the West End by Natalie Kassanga (Dreamgirls) as Irene Roth, Mathew Craig (We Will Rock You) as Lank Hawkins, Duncan Smith (White Christmas) as Everett Baker, Marilyn Cutts(Funny Girl) as Lottie Child, Sam Harrison (Les Misérables) as Eugene Fodor, Rina Fatania (The Killing of Sister George) as Patricia Fodor, Jack Wilcox (Anything Goes) as Standby Bobby Child, and Kayleigh Thadani, Kate Parr, Lila Anderson, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Imogen Bowtell, Laura Hills, Ella Valentine, Tara Yasmin, Marc Akinfolarin, Lucas Koch, Philip Bertioli, Jason Battersby, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Nicholas Duncan, Nathan Elwick, Liam Wrate, Joshua Nkemdilim, Nell Martin, Bradley Trevethan, Bethan Downing, Ryan Jupp, Jinny Gould, George Bray.

He’s a fish out of water and she’s a real catch.

Theatre mad Bobby Child is torn between his showbusiness dreams and running the family bank. He reluctantly heads west to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a theatre’s mortgage, only to fall for the theatre owner’s daughter, Polly. Desperate to prove his good faith, Bobby decides to put on a show – complete with dancers from the glamorous Zangler Follies in New York City – to save the theatre, renew the town and hopefully win Polly’s love.

The original production of Crazy For You won several Tony and Olivier Awards, including Best Musical.

Photo credit: Johan Persson 

Charlie Stemp and cast

The cast

Carly Anderson

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Charlie Stamp and cast

Charlie Stamp and Tom Medden

Cast

Natalie Kassanga and Matthew Craig

Natalie Kassanga, Charlie Stamp and Marilyn Cutts

Rina Fatania and Sam Harrison

Tom Edden and cast




