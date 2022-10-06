Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Carrie Hope Fletcher, Jonathan Slinger & More in THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE

Brimming with original songs and full of mischievous humour, this is the first major London production of Bertolt Brechtâ€™s epic masterpiece for 25 years.

Oct. 06, 2022 Â 

The Caucasian Chalk Circle is running Sat 1 - Sat 22 October 2022 at Rose Theatre, Kingston. In the midst of a bloody revolution, a young woman risks everything to rescue the abandoned child of the Governor and his wife. Years later, when the Governor's wife returns seeking her son, a raucous rogue judge turns justice on its head. Can the test of the chalk circle determine which of the two women is the boy's real mother?

Get a first look at photos below!

Brimming with original songs and full of mischievous humour, this is the first major London production of Bertolt Brecht's epic masterpiece for 25 years. A gripping adventure developed in association with MGC, this new version by Steve Waters (Limehouse, Donmar Warehouse), with music by Michael Henry (Barber Shop Chronicles, National Theatre) is directed by Rose Artistic Director, Christopher Haydon.

The cast includes Carrie Hope Fletcher as Grusha Vashnadze, Jonathan Slinger as Azdak, Adeola Yemitan as Aide/Ensemble, Bridgitta Roy as Cook/Ensemble, Joanna Kirkland as The Governor's Wife/Ensemble, Nickcolia King-N'Da as Simon/Ensemble, Ronny Jhutti as Corporal/Ensemble, Shiv Rabheru as Lavrenti/Ensemble, Zoe West as The Singer/Ensemble.

Photo credit: Iona Firouzabadi

The company

The company

Nickcolia King-Na??Da, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Bridgitta Roy

Nickcolia King-Na??Da

Jonathan Slinger

Zoe West

Carrie Hope Fletcher

Adeola Yemitan





