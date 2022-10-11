Photos: First Look at Callum Scott Howells, Madeline Brewer, and More in CABARET; New Cast Announced



CABARET at the Kit Kat Club has announced that joining the show's Prologue Company from Monday 24 October will be Ami Benton, James Hastings, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Aine McLoughlin and Callum Sterling alongside Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, Samantha Ho, and Andrew Linnie.

They join Callum Scott Howells as Emcee, Madeline Brewer as Sally Bowles, Sid Sagar as Cliff Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider and Richard Katz as Herr Schultz Danny Mahoney as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop as Fraulein Kost. The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O'Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

At the Kit Kat Club, your experience begins from the moment you walk through the (back) door, with the Prologue Company of actors, dancers and musicians welcoming visitors to the world of the club.

This unique production of CABARET opened in December last year to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April this year, the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history, as well as three prestigious Critics Circle Awards.

In a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free... Welcome to the Kit Kat Club, home to an intimate and electrifying new production of Cabaret. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club...

One of the most successful musicals of all time CABARET features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.