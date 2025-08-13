Photos: First Look at 2:22 - A GHOST STORY New UK Tour Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of opening night at Manchester Opera House, all new production images have been released of the 2025 cast for the UK tour of 2:22 - A Ghost Story. The tour will see Kevin Clifton as Sam, Stacey Dooley as Jenny, Grant Kilburn as Ben and Shvorne Marks in the role of Lauren. Check out the photos below!

2:22 A Ghost Story will embark on an extensive UK-wide tour, after opening at Manchester Opera House on 7 August 2025, and continuing through to November 2025. There will be a second leg of the tour running from 8 January - 20 June 2026, with casting to be announced.

In 2023/24 2:22 - A Ghost Story embarked on its first extensive, hugely successful UK tour. For 2025/26 the production is back on the road revisiting some cities due to popular demand, and also visiting new places where audiences can enjoy the thrill the show delivers for the very first time!

2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast and TV series Uncanny, and is directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman; it’s an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear…

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.