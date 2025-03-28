Photos: First Look At Maria Vigar’s LOVE IN A FOREIGN LAND

Maria Vigar and Theatre Lab Company have released production images for Maria Vigar’s powerful new play, Love In A Foreign Land which opened at The Playground Theatre on 26 March. Check out photos of the production.

The production sees a professional cast of eight and features music composed and arranged by bestselling author, Louis de Bernières (Captain Corelli's Mandolin). Love In A Foreign Land has a 3-week run at The Playground Theatre - until Saturday 12 April 2025.

Powerfully moving and personal, Love In A Foreign Land is inspired by a true story which took place between 1959 and 2009.

It's the story of a woman who starts alone from Nicosia leaving behind her homeland to defy her cultural norms and youth to cross the sea in search of her husband - from Nicosia to London, from home to the vast unknown.

What followed was a lifetime of migration, driven by a longing for love.

Love In A Foreign Land is written by Maria Vigar and directed by award-winning Greek director Anastasia Revi.

Maria Vigar is a Cypriot Londoner. She has been writing and performing since 1986. Her plays have been broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and performed on stage. In 2019 she performed her one-woman show Americana! at The Hellenic Centre, London.

Anastasia Revi is an award-winning Greek director and is the Artistic Director of Theatre Lab Company, an International award-winning Theatre Company, based in London. Anastasia’s career spans over 25 years and brings vision, experience and passion to the stage

Martina Reynolds is producer, Elena Michailidi, Lydia Vie are assistant directors, Christiana Maycea is stage manager and Willam Bowen is production assistant.

The production features design by Emily Cave, music by Louis de Bernières, sound design by Hades and lighting and graphics design by Yiannis Katsaris.

The Playground Theatre is a haven for innovative theatre artists across various disciplines. The theatre's primary purpose is to provide a platform for these artists to "play" with their imaginative ideas and search for their unique voice and has become a dynamic force in the theatrical landscape, contributing to the development and production of groundbreaking performances.

Love In A Foreign Land is a Maria Vigar Production with the support of the Cyprus High Commission in the UK.

Photo Credit: Lakruwan Rajapaksha



Elena Hadjiafxendi



Alexander Fragkos



Alexander Fragkos



LOVE IN A FOREIGN LAND



Elena Hadjiafxendi and Ilias Alexeas



Ilias Alexeas



LOVE IN A FOREIGN LAND



Mary Roubos, Laura de Marchis



Ilias Alexeas



Ilias Alexeas and Elena Hadjiafxendi



Lucy Christofi Christy



Alexander Fragkos



Lucy Christofi Christy