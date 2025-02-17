Photos: First Look At KINKY BOOTS New UK & Ireland Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out new photos of Made at Curve's production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical KINKY BOOTS The Musical. The show will tour the UK and Ireland from 17 January 2025.

The company is led by Newtion Matthews (ONCE ON THIS ISLAND) playing Lola at certain performances and Simon Snr for all other performances, Kara Lily Hayworth (CILLA THE MUSICAL) as Nicola, Joe Caffrey (BILLY ELLIOT) as Don, Kathryn Barnes (GUYS & DOLLS) as Pat, Lucy Williamson (FAME!) as Trish, Jonathan Dryden Taylor (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF) as Mr Price, Scott Paige (I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY) as George and Liam Doyle (HEATHERS) as Harry.

The cast is completed by Kofi Dennis (HAMLET), Ru Fisher (SOMETHING ROTTEN! LIVE IN CONCERT), Ben Middleton (GREASE), Ashley-Jordon Packer (A CHORUS LINE), Cerys Burton (THE ODYSSEY), Cole Dunn (THE WIZARD OF OZ), Kaya Farrugia (THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME), Jordan Isaac (EVITA), Deena Kapadia (GREASE), Tori McDougall (BILLY ELLIOT) and Liam McEvoy (LEGALLY BLONDE).

They join the previously announced Johannes Radebe (STRICTLY COME DANCING) as Lola, Dan Partridge (GREASE) as Charlie Price and Courtney Bowman (LEGALLY BLONDE) as Lauren.

The young company includes Sekhani Dumezweni and Jessie Manzie as young Lola, Joshua Beswick, Leo Hollingsworth and Lonan Johnson as young Charlie.

KINKY BOOTS The Musical features a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. It will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (THE WIZARD OF OZ, A CHORUS LINE, BILLY ELLIOT).

After inheriting his family's failing shoe factory and with a relationship on the rocks, life is proving to be very challenging for Charlie Price. That is until he meets Lola, a drag queen whose sparkle and unsteady heels might just hold the answer to saving the struggling business.

KINKY BOOTS is directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Leah Hill, set and costume design by Robert Jones, musical supervision by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates with associate direction by Michaela Powell, associate choreography by Johnny Bishop, associate sound design by Harry Barker with production management by Setting Line.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

The Cast of KINKY BOOTS

Jesse Manzi, Johannes Radebe, Dan Partridge, Lonan Johnson

Dan Partridge, Johannes Radebe

Cole Dunn, Johannes Radebe, Courtney Bowman, Kaya Farrugia, Deena Kapadia & Cerys Burton

Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe and the Cast of KINKY BOOTS

Johannes Radebe and the Cast of KINKY BOOTS

Dan Partridge

Dan Partridge, Kara Lily Hayworth

Courtnney Bowman

Comments