Photos: EBONY SCROOGE in Rehearsal at Sadler’s Wells East

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Ebony Scrooge, the brand-new take on A Christmas Carol, the hip hop theatre show by ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company. The show is for all the family, choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe. Check out the photos below!

The family friendly hip hop dance theatre show is brought to life by East London born and raised writer, director and choreographer Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe. The award winning choreographer is Associate Artistic Director of ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company. Rhimes has worked across theatre, film and tv and choreographed for the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremonies. Rhimes is basing the show on her personal experience, taking inspiration from revisiting her own Caribbean roots. The show will feature original music from Sky Arts and Olivier Award-winning Boy Blue Co-Artistic Director Michael 'Mikey J' Asante MBE.

Creativesnclude the following; set design is by Joanna Scotcher, lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones and sound design by Sarah Victoria. Costume design is by Natalie Pryce who recently designed the costumes for Sadler’s Wells co-production Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet. Giulia Gallon will be costume supervisor and Le Fil (RuPaul's Drag Race UK) is associate Costume Designer and stylist. Bradley Charles is associate director and associate choreographer, Shakara Brown is assistant choreographer & resident director and Lou Cope is dramaturg.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray