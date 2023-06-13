Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

The musical began previews on Friday 2 June, and a Gala night will be held tonight, Tuesday 13 June.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 4 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend

All new production photos have been released for GREASE which began previews at the Dominion Theatre on Friday 2 June, with a Gala night tonight, Tuesday 13 June. Check out the photos below!

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips and stars Louise Redknapp, Jason Donovan and Peter Andre in the role of Teen Angel (check website for their dates), Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy, Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo and Solomon Davy as Kenickie.

The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.  In 2022, GREASE was seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre’s most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. GREASE recently received 4 WhatsOnStage Award nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography for Arlene Phillips and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for original cast members Jocasta Almgill and Paul French.

This production of GREASE is dedicated to the memory of Olivia Newton-John, who sadly passed away in August 2022.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre

Photos: Check Out All New Photos From GREASE at the West End's Dominion Theatre



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Cast Revealed For Florence Howards AGATHA at Theatre503 Photo
Cast Revealed For Florence Howard's AGATHA at Theatre503

Gabriella Sills Productions and Theatre503 have announced the full cast for the world premiere of Florence Howard's debut play AGATHA. The play's author Florence Howard plays Aggy, with Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge as Ben and Emily Mytton as Lena.

2
Final Casting Revealed For THE CROWN JEWELS at the Garrick Theatre Photo
Final Casting Revealed For THE CROWN JEWELS at the Garrick Theatre

Final casting has been announced for this summer’s must-see West End comic caper, The Crown Jewels which plays at the Garrick Theatre from Friday 7 July – Saturday 16 September 2023 ahead of regional autumn engagements.

3
Reuben Joseph and Valene Kane Will Lead MACBETH at The Royal Shakespeare Co Photo
Reuben Joseph and Valene Kane Will Lead MACBETH at The Royal Shakespeare Company

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced that Reuben Joseph and Valene Kane will make their RSC debut playing the roles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth respectively in Wils Wilson’s upcoming production of Shakespeare’s gripping and brutal tragedy.

4
Exclusive Presale for WISHMAS: A FANTASTICAL CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE Photo
Exclusive Presale for WISHMAS: A FANTASTICAL CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE

Ever wondered where all of your wishes go? For as long as there have been wishes, there has been Wishmas, an enchanted world where wishes take flight.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You