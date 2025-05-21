Photos: COME FALL IN LOVE - THE DDLJ MUSICAL in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rehearsal photos have been released fromÂ Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ Musical, the new English musical comedy based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema,Â Dilwale Dulhania Le JayengeÂ (DDLJ). Check out photos below!

The show makes its UK premiere atÂ Manchester Opera HouseÂ onÂ Thursday 29 May 2025Â and runs untilÂ SaturdayÂ 21 June 2025. It will have a press night onÂ Wednesday 4 June 2025 at 7.30pm.

Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ MusicalÂ starsÂ Jena PandyaÂ (Bhangra Nation, Mamma Mia)Â asÂ SimranÂ andÂ Ashley DayÂ (An American in Paris, Dynasty) as RogÂ along withÂ Irvine IqbalÂ (The Father and the Assassin)Â asÂ Baldev,Â Kara LaneÂ (The Addams Family)Â asÂ Minky,Â Harveen Mann-NearyÂ (Bend It Like Beckham)Â asÂ Lajjo,Â Amonik MelacoÂ (Austenland)Â asÂ Ben,Â Millie Oâ€™ConnellÂ (SIX)Â asÂ Cookie,Â Ankur SabharwalÂ (Snakes and Ladders)Â asÂ Ajit,Â Kinshuk SenÂ (Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ Musical)Â asÂ KuljitÂ andÂ Russell WilcoxÂ (Exit The King)Â asÂ Rog Sr.

Completing the cast are ensemble membersÂ Erica-Jayne AldenÂ (A Christmas Carol: The Musical),Â Tash Bacarese-HamiltonÂ (Frankie Goes to Bollywood),Â Scarlett BehlÂ (Cinderella),Â Sophie CambleÂ (Singinâ€™ in the Rain),Â Gabrielle CoccaÂ (Frozen: The Musical),Â Rohan DhuparÂ (Mamma Mia!),Â Joe DjangoÂ (All England Dance Gala),Â Alexander EmeryÂ (Love Never Dies),Â Kuldeep GoswamiÂ (Bhangra Nation),Â Ella GrantÂ (Once Upon a Time Tour),Â Yasmin HarrisonÂ (Burlesque),Â Mohit MathurÂ (Beyond Bollywood),Â Tom MussellÂ (Burlesque),Â Purvi ParmarÂ (Little Shop of Horrors),Â Saaj RajaÂ (Best of Enemies),Â Manu SarswatÂ (Cake The Musical),Â Garrett TennantÂ (Mamma Mia!),Â Sonya VenugopalÂ (Life of Pi), and swingsÂ Emily GoodenoughÂ (Sunny Afternoon),Â Marina Lawrence-MahrraÂ (The Secret Silk)Â andÂ Jordan Maisuria-WakeÂ (Peter Pan).

Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ MusicalÂ is set in the UK and India and directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the record-breaking, award-sweeping Hindi-language filmÂ Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ. DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema, playing continuously in Mumbai since its release in 1995.

Cultures will collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic-comedy filmÂ Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, set to the exuberant beat of 18 all-new English songs created for the production.



The award-winning creative team forÂ Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ MusicalÂ includes Book and Lyrics byÂ Nell BenjaminÂ (Mean GirlsÂ with Tina Fey, Olivier Award winner forÂ Legally BlondeÂ with Laurence Oâ€™Keefe), Music byÂ Vishal DadlaniÂ andÂ Sheykhar RavjianiÂ (popularly called Vishal & Shekhar in India), Choreography byÂ Rob AshfordÂ (Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner whose credits includeÂ Frozen, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed in Business Without Really TryingÂ on Broadway), Co-Choreography â€“ Indian Dances byÂ Shruti MerchantÂ (Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, Taj Express), Scenic Design byÂ Derek McLaneÂ (two-time Tony Award winner whose credits includeÂ MJ the MusicalÂ andÂ Moulin Rouge! The MusicalÂ on Broadway and West End), Casting byÂ David Grindrod CDGÂ for Grindrod Burton Casting, Lighting Design byÂ Japhy Weideman, Sound Design byÂ Tony Gayle, Video Design byÂ Akhila Krishnan, the Musical Supervisor and Arranger isÂ Ted ArthurÂ and Musical Direction is byÂ Benjamin Holder.

The World Premiere ofÂ Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ MusicalÂ was produced in 2022 at The Old Globe, San Diego, California. Barry Edelstein, Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director. Timothy J. Shields, Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director.

Comments

Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings Wicked - 17% Hadestown - 15% Hamilton - 15% Vote Now!