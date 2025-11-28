Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A HORNY LOVE STORY At Charing Cross Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

He’s Behind You! has released photos of its adults-only fairytale coming to Charing Cross Theatre this holiday season. Featuring outrageous humour and naughty original songs, Beauty and the Beast: A Horny Love Story is a queer and irreverent spin on a much-loved classic.

Set in the frostbitten Scottish village of Lickmanochers, this laugh-out-loud twisted romance features Matt Kennedy (Mamma Mia; We Will Rock You, West End; River City, BBC) as the innocent and inexperienced Bertie, whose dreams of a new life away - and hopefully some action - come unstuck when he embarks on a mission to rescue his mammy from a beast-ridden and bizarrely haunted castle.

Kennedy is joined by four popular talents from He’s Behind You!’s hit show Jack and the Beanstalk: What A Whopper. Keanu Adolphus Johnson (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical; Backstage Billy, West End) brings the mysterious, moody and undeniably sexy-in-a-certain-light beast to life whilst Laura Anna Mead (Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em, Barn Theatre) joins as Bertie’s equally frustrated lesbian sister. Dame extraordinaire Matthew Baldwin (“sublime”, Guardian; “wonderful”, TimeOut; “An exceptional dame”, The Stage) will play Bertie’s overbearing mother and Chris Lane (Ghosted: Another F***ing Christmas Carol, The Other Palace; Emmerdale) is set to sprinkle sordidly mischievous evil as villainous Cornelius.

Completing the cast are Dani Mirels (GIRLZ, Edinburgh Fringe) as an enchantress who can’t help breaking off her annual leave to usher in some romance; Ben Mabberley (Calamity Jane; Blood Brothers; Footloose; Dirty Dancing, UK Tours); Owen Arkrow (White Rose: The Musical, Marylebone Theatre) and recent graduate Olivia-Grace Weaver.

Photo Credit Steve Gregson