Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COME FROM AWAY
Click Here for More on COME FROM AWAY

Photos: All New Photos of COME FROM AWAY in the West End

The London production of Come From Away ends its critically acclaimed engagement at the Phoenix Theatre on 7 January 2023.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

The multi award-winning London production of global hit musical Come From Away has released brand new production photos. Check them out below!

The London production of Come From Away ends its critically acclaimed engagement at the Phoenix Theatre on 7 January 2023 with more information and tickets available at comefromawaylondon.co.uk

The current London cast includes Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Mark Dugdale (Kevin T/Garth and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others), Kate Graham (Diane and others), Robert Hands (Nick/Doug and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Gemma Knight Jones (Hannah and others), Kirsty Malpass (Bonnie and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), and Lejaun Sheppard (Bob and others), with Craig Armstrong, Chiara Baronti, Stuart Hickey, Lucy Park, Ash Roussety, Helen Siveter, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Winner of Best New Musical across the globe, Come From Away shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these 'come from aways' into their lives.

Experience the joy, heartache and soaring music as the spirited locals and global passengers overcome their fears and a world of cultural differences to come together and forge friendships that will stay with them forever. The first female American Airlines captain, the quick-thinking town mayor, the mother of a New York firefighter and the eager local news reporter are among the many real characters caught at the start of the moment that changed the course of history, and whose stories became a true celebration of hope, humanity and unity.

The international hit musical has celebrated sold-out, record-breaking engagements on Broadway, in Canada, throughout Australia, and on a 60-city North American Tour.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

Come From Away
Come From Away

Come From Away
Come From Away

Come From Away
Come From Away

Come From Away
Come From Away

Come From Away
Come From Away




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Rehearsal For 2:22 - A GHOST STORY in the West EndPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For 2:22 - A GHOST STORY in the West End
August 31, 2022

Rehearsal photos have been released for the extended West End run of Danny Robins’ edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story.
Photos: All New Photos of COME FROM AWAY in the West EndPhotos: All New Photos of COME FROM AWAY in the West End
August 31, 2022

The multi award-winning London production of global hit musical Come From Away has released brand new production photos.
Julie Cunningham & Company Present M/Y-KOVSKY I FIRE BIRD This NovemberJulie Cunningham & Company Present M/Y-KOVSKY I FIRE BIRD This November
August 31, 2022

Julie Cunningham & Company comes to the Lilian Baylis Studio to present m/y-kovsky and fire bird, two queer responses to music by Western classical composers on Thursday 10 & Friday 11 November.
WRECKAGE Will Transfer To London's Turbine Theatre In January 2023WRECKAGE Will Transfer To London's Turbine Theatre In January 2023
August 30, 2022

Harlow Playhouse has announced that Wreckage will be heading to London in January 2023. The award-winning production of Wreckage will open at London's Turbine Theatre on Thursday 5th January 2023 following a successful run at Edinburgh's Summerhall as part of this year's Fringe Festival.
Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Theatre Royal BathPhotos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Theatre Royal Bath
August 30, 2022

Into The Woods is now playing at Theatre Royal Bath. Check out first look photos here!