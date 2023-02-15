Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: All New Photos of Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea, and More in CABARET

Feb. 15, 2023  

New production photos have been released from the multi award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End, currently starring BAFTA Award winner Aimee Lou Wood as 'Sally Bowles', Olivier Award nominee John McCrea as 'The Emcee' and Nathan Ives-Moiba as 'Cliff Bradshaw'.

The cast also includes Vivien Parry as 'Fraulein Schneider', Richard Katz as 'Herr Schultz', Danny Mahoney as 'Ernst Ludwig' and Michelle Bishop as 'Fraulein Kost'. The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Emily Benjamin, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O'Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company currently includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, James Hastings, Samantha Ho, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin and Callum Sterling.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards and most recently the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club...

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Cabaret
John McCrea

Cabaret
Aimee Lou Wood

Cabaret
Aimee Lou Wood, Nathan Ives-Moiba

Cabaret
Nathan Ives-Moiba

Cabaret
Aimee Lou Wood

Cabaret
John McCrea, Nathan Ives-Moiba

Cabaret
John McCrea and Company

Cabaret
Aimee Lou Wood

Cabaret
John McCrea and Company

Cabaret
Aimee Lou Wood




Related Stories
Photos: See Aimee Lou Wood & More in Rehearsals for CABARET Photo
Photos: See Aimee Lou Wood & More in Rehearsals for CABARET
Get a first look at Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea and Nathan Ives-Moiba in rehearsals for CABARET at the Kit Kat Club!
CABARET to Host 2021 Cast Recording Listening Party with Eddie Redmayne and Lauren Laverne Photo
CABARET to Host 2021 Cast Recording Listening Party with Eddie Redmayne and Lauren Laverne This Week
To celebrate the release of the CABARET THE MUSICAL 2021 CAST RECORDING, Eddie Redmayne, who won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as The Emcee in this production, will speak to music and culture journalist Lauren Laverne about his experiences in the show, whilst they listen to each number from the newly released cast recording.
Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea, and Nathan Ives-Moiba Will Join CABARET Photo
Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea, and Nathan Ives-Moiba Will Join CABARET
CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End has announced that BAFTA Award winner Aimee Lou Wood will play 'Sally Bowles', Olivier Award nominee John McCrea will play 'The Emcee' and Nathan Ives-Moiba will play 'Cliff Bradshaw' from 13 February 2022 until 27 May 2023.
VIDEO: CABARET Performs Willkommen/Dont Tell Mama on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Photo
VIDEO: CABARET Performs 'Willkommen/Don't Tell Mama' on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW
The cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub recently appeared on the Graham Norton Show, where they performed Willkommen and Don't Tell Mama. Check out the full performance in the video here!

