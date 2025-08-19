 tracker
The cast features Charlie Rowe, Gloria Obianyo and more.

The Ralph Fiennes / Theatre Royal Bath Season season continues with William Shakespeare’s timeless comedy As You Like It, directed by Ralph Fiennes. Dylan Moran, Patrick Robinson and Charlie Rowe join the previously announced Dame Harriet Walter and Gloria Obianyo in the new production of Shakespeare’s comedy AS YOU LIKE IT. See photos here! 

For Rosalind and Orlando, it is love at first sight, but family feuds are destined to keep the young would-be lovers apart. When Rosalind is banished, she and her cousin Celia escape to the Forest of Arden, where they find that the possibilities for love and connection are infinite.

William Shakespeare’s timeless comedy is directed by Ralph Fiennes and stars Olivier Award winner Harriet Walter, whose four-decade stage career has seen her acclaimed for Shakespearean roles on both sides of the Atlantic, and rising star Gloria Obianyo. 

Photo credit: Marc Brenner 

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
The company

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
Charlie Rowe, Gloria Obianyo

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
Harriet Walker

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
Gloria Obianyo, Ambr James

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
Charlie Rowe, Paul Jesson

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
Charlie Rowe, Gloria Obianyo

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
Imogen Elliott, Ethan Thomas

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
Gloria Obianyo, Dylan Moran

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
Charlie Rowe

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
Gloria Obianyo, Amber James

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
Amber James, Gloria Obianyo

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
Cast members

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
Charlie Rowe, Gloria Obianyo

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
Amber Grappy, Dylan Moran

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
Patrick Robinson

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
The company

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look Image
The company


