Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath First Look

The Ralph Fiennes / Theatre Royal Bath Season season continues with William Shakespeare’s timeless comedy As You Like It, directed by Ralph Fiennes. Dylan Moran, Patrick Robinson and Charlie Rowe join the previously announced Dame Harriet Walter and Gloria Obianyo in the new production of Shakespeare’s comedy AS YOU LIKE IT. See photos here!

For Rosalind and Orlando, it is love at first sight, but family feuds are destined to keep the young would-be lovers apart. When Rosalind is banished, she and her cousin Celia escape to the Forest of Arden, where they find that the possibilities for love and connection are infinite.

William Shakespeare’s timeless comedy is directed by Ralph Fiennes and stars Olivier Award winner Harriet Walter, whose four-decade stage career has seen her acclaimed for Shakespearean roles on both sides of the Atlantic, and rising star Gloria Obianyo.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner