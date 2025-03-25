Photos: A KNIGHT’S TALE THE MUSICAL Cast in Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for A Knight's Tale The Musical, which opens on 11 April at Manchester Opera House for a limited run until May 10 May. See photos here!

The world premiere production of A KNIGHT’S TALE THE MUSICAL, is based on the Columbia Pictures film written and directed by Brian Helgeland which starred Heath Ledger and Paul Bettany. Adapted for the stage by Irish comedy writer and actor Brona C Titley, directed by the award-winning Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole.

The principal cast includes Emily Benjamin as Kate, Max Bennett as Chaucer, Andrew Coshan as William, Emile Ruddock as Roland, Jay Saighal as Prince Edward, Eva Scott as What, Giles Taylor as Father, Oliver Tompsett as Count Adhemar, Meesha Turner as Jocelyn. Also in the cast are Robbie Alexander, Lauren Arney, Arcangelo Ciulla, Georgia Clements, Zac Frieze, Elliot Gooch, Gabriela Gregorian, Benedict Hastings, Danielle Huntley, Thomas Inge, Lisa Kerr, Zera Malvina-Aitken, Mehran James McCullough, Ryan North, Ryan Pidgen and Chioma Uma.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan



Oliver Tompsett (Centre) with cast

Rachel Kavanaugh, Max Bennett, Eva Scott, Andrew Coshan, Emile Ruddock, Brona C Titley

Rachel Kavanaugh and Brona C Titley

The cast

Emily Benjamin, Eva Scott, Andrew Coshan, Emile Ruddock, Max Bennett

Emile Ruddock, Andrew Coshan

Elliot Gooch, Jay Saighal, Emily Benjamin, Lisa Kerr

The cast

The cast

Matt Cole with the cast

Eva Scott, Andrew Coshan (centre) with cast

Comments