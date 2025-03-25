Photos: A KNIGHT’S TALE THE MUSICAL Cast in Rehearsals

The production opens on 11 April at Manchester Opera House for a limited run until May 10 May.
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for A Knight's Tale The Musical, which opens on 11 April at Manchester Opera House for a limited run until May 10 May. See photos here!
The world premiere production of A KNIGHT’S TALE THE MUSICAL, is based on the Columbia Pictures film written and directed by Brian Helgeland which starred Heath Ledger and Paul Bettany. Adapted for the stage by Irish comedy writer and actor Brona C Titley, directed by the award-winning Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole.
The principal cast includes Emily Benjamin as Kate, Max Bennett as Chaucer, Andrew Coshan as William, Emile Ruddock as Roland, Jay Saighal as Prince Edward, Eva Scott as What, Giles Taylor as Father, Oliver Tompsett as Count Adhemar, Meesha Turner as Jocelyn. Also in the cast are Robbie Alexander, Lauren Arney, Arcangelo Ciulla, Georgia Clements, Zac Frieze, Elliot Gooch, Gabriela Gregorian, Benedict Hastings, Danielle Huntley, Thomas Inge, Lisa Kerr, Zera Malvina-Aitken, Mehran James McCullough, Ryan North, Ryan Pidgen and Chioma Uma.
Photo credit: Danny Kaan
Oliver Tompsett (Centre) with cast
Rachel Kavanaugh, Max Bennett, Eva Scott, Andrew Coshan, Emile Ruddock, Brona C Titley
Rachel Kavanaugh and Brona C Titley
The cast
Emily Benjamin, Eva Scott, Andrew Coshan, Emile Ruddock, Max Bennett
Emile Ruddock, Andrew Coshan
Elliot Gooch, Jay Saighal, Emily Benjamin, Lisa Kerr
Matt Cole with the cast
Eva Scott, Andrew Coshan (centre) with cast
Videos