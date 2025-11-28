Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Quarry Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Leeds Playhouse has released captivating new photos from its festive staging of A Christmas Carol brimming with warmth, wonder and seasonal spirit. Directed by award-winning Amy Leach and adapted by Deborah McAndrew, this enchanting reimagining of Charles Dickens’ classic tale runs in the Quarry Theatre until 17 January 2026.

“It’s one of the best-loved Christmas stories – indeed, one of the best-loved stories – of all time,” said Amy Leach. “It reminds us of the power of community and of human connection, which, unfortunately, continues to be incredibly relevant. In a time of great disconnection and division, having stories that highlight the power of people coming together and of love, of welcome, of acceptance, and inclusion, feels particularly important.

“It’s also an innately theatrical novella, which makes for really creative, exciting storytelling on stage. It welcomes talented ensemble companies, encourages a great central performance from Scrooge and feels completely synonymous with Christmas.”

Set & Costume Designer Hayley Grindle found inspiration for her phenomenal set design when she uncovered a fascinating early sketch of Yorkshire’s iconic mills, showing huge industrial chimneys starting to rise and take over the landscape.

“The audience’s first glimpse of Scrooge’s world in our version is a theatrical visualisation of those Yorkshire mills,” she said. “As the workers begin to pile in through the factory gates, audiences feel the excitement and the danger of the machinery, the looming smoking chimneys, and the gigantic crushing wheels.”

The new images show Reece Dinsdale as Ebenezer Scrooge as he is whisked on a transformative journey alongside the vibrant company in a world of festive colour, cheer and magic. Leeds Playhouse’s A Christmas Carol features exhilarating dance numbers, live music performed by actor-musicians, and original compositions by John Biddle. The production also stars a trio of Tiny Tims – Alexa Raja (10, Leeds), Lucas Kerr (9, Manchester) and Thalia Coultas (10, York) – bringing heart and hope to this timeless story.

The full cast includes Stephen Collins (Oliver Twist, Leeds Playhouse) as Bob Cratchit and Nadia Nadarajah (Antony and Cleopatra, Shakespeare’s Globe) as Mrs Cratchit; Claudia Kariuki (Pearl in Shucked, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; Jane Seymour in Six – The Musical, West End; Sister Act The Musical, West End) as Christmas Present; Obioma Ugoala (George Washington in Hamilton, Cameron Mackintosh Ltd; Kristoff in Frozen) as Marley/Fezziwig; Bea Glancy (What If If Only, Royal Exchange) as Christmas Past; Paul Brown (Mr Snow and Macbeth, Leeds Playhouse) as Dick Wilkins/Topper; Danny Colligan (Jackie!! Gilded Balloon Patter House, Edinburgh) as Fred/Young Scrooge; Finton Flynn (Shooting Star: A new musical, Ryan Lenney) as Peter Cratchit; Amy Forrest (After the Flood ITV; Small Island National Theatre) as Belle/Mrs Fred; Adam Bassett as Cover Bob Cratchit and Xolani Crabtree as Cover Mrs Cratchit.

Joining Deborah, Amy and Hayley on the creative team are Choreographer EJ Boyle; Composer John Biddle; Lighting Designer Jai Morjaria; Sound Designer Ed Clarke; Musical Director Jonathan Mitra; BSL Consultant Adam Bassett; Audio Description Consultants Hear The Picture – Dan Parr and Esther Irving; Associate Director Xolani Crabtree; Casting Director Lucy Casson CDG; Children’s Casting and General Management Keston & Keston; and Lead BSL Interpreter Sarah Cox.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray