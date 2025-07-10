Photos: 101 DALMATIANS in Rehearsal Ahead of Run at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith

The musical will play for a limited six week run from Friday 18 July – Saturday 30 August 2025.
All new rehearsal photos have been released for the transfer of 101 Dalmatians The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. The musical will play for a limited six week run from Friday 18 July – Saturday 30 August 2025. Check out the photos below!
The cast includes Britain’s Got Talent Sydnie Christmas (Cruella De Vil), Jeff Brazier (Casper), JLS’ Aston Merrygold (Jasper), Laura Baldwin (Danielle), Dylan Collymore (Ensemble), Victoria Compson-Bradford (Swing), Benedict Hastings (Ensemble), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (Ensemble), Rachel Lea-Gray (Ensemble), Kenan Lewis Smith (Ensemble), Callum Martin (Ensemble), Ronan O’Hara (Swing), Joe Sleight (Ensemble), Samuel Thomas (Tom),Emma Thornett (Perdi), Chioma Uma (Ensemble), and Jhanaica Van Mook (Ensemble).
This new musical is based on Dodie Smith’s classic book, written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. The creatives include Bill Buckhurst (director), David Woodhead (set design), Sarah Mercadé (costume design), choreography by Lucy Hind (choreographer), Alfonso Casado Trigo (musical supervision), Jack Hopkins (orchestration), Jimmy Grimes (puppet design), James Whiteside (lighting design), Chris Whybrow (sound design), Leigh Stanford Thompson (musical director), Lucy Casson (casting director), associate director is Blythe Stewart (associate director) and Llandyll Gove (associate choreographer).
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
Aston Merrygold and Jeff Brazier
Aston Merrygold and Jeff Brazier
Aston Merrygold, Jeff Brazier, and Lottie Johnson
Aston Merrygold, Sydnie Christmas, and Jeff Brazier
Benedict Hastings, Rachel Lea Gray, Aston Merrygold
Emma Thornett, Linford Johnson
Jeff Brazier, Aston Merrygold, Sydnie Christmas
Cast
Cast
Jhanaica Van Mook, Lottie Johnson, Sydnie Christmas, Callum Martin, Joe Sleight
Lottie Johnson, Callum Martin, Joe Sleight, Dylan Collymore
Samuel Thomas, Laura Baldwin, Emma Thornett
Samuel Thomas, Laura Baldwin, Benedict Hastings, Linford Johnson