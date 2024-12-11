Photo: Sigourney Weaver in THE TEMPEST at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



William Shakespeare’s The Tempest is running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, The Tempest is currently in previews, and will officially open on Thursday 19 December, for a run until 1 February 2025. Get a first look at Sigourney Weaver in the production here!

Sigourney Weaver (Prospero) is joined by Jude Akuwudike (Alonso), Jason Barnett (Stephano), Selina Cadell (Gonzalo), Mathew Horne (Trinculo), Mara Huf (Miranda), Forbes Masson (Caliban), Mason Alexander Park (Ariel), James Phoon (Ferdinand), Oliver Ryan (Sebastian) and Tim Steed (Antonio).

The Tempest is the first production in The Jamie Lloyd Company’s season of Shakespeare at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Photo credit: Marc Brenner

Sigourney Weaver

