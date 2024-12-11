Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photo: Sigourney Weaver in THE TEMPEST at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The production will run until 1 February 2025.

By: Dec. 11, 2024
The Tempest Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £42
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

William Shakespeare’s The Tempest is running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, The Tempest is currently in previews, and will officially open on Thursday 19 December, for a run until 1 February 2025. Get a first look at Sigourney Weaver in the production here! 

LATEST NEWS

Review: THE MASSIVE TRAGEDY OF MADAME BOVARY, Southwark Playhouse
Original Mischief Company Members Will Lead World Premiere of THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES
Jamie Lloyd Will Direct EVITA at the London Palladium in 2025
Review Roundup: What Went Right for THE PRODUCERS at Menier Chocolate Factory?

Sigourney Weaver (Prospero) is joined by Jude Akuwudike (Alonso), Jason Barnett (Stephano), Selina Cadell (Gonzalo), Mathew Horne (Trinculo), Mara Huf (Miranda), Forbes Masson (Caliban), Mason Alexander Park (Ariel), James Phoon (Ferdinand), Oliver Ryan (Sebastian) and Tim Steed (Antonio).

The Tempest is the first production in The Jamie Lloyd Company’s season of Shakespeare at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

Photo: Sigourney Weaver in THE TEMPEST at Theatre Royal Drury Lane Image
Sigourney Weaver




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos