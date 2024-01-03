Photo: See Matt Smith & More in Rehearsals for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE at the Duke of York's Theatre

The production begins performances on 20 February 2024, with previews from 6 February, and runs until 6 April.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

The West End production of Thomas Ostermeier’s bold reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, originally produced at Schaubühne Berlin, will be led by Matt Smith. Making his West End debut, Ostermeier directs Matt Smith as Dr Stockmann, opening at the Duke of York’s Theatre on 20 February 2024, with previews from 6 February, and runs until 6 April.

Check out a photo from the first day of rehearsal below!

What is truth without power? 
 
Doubt spreads faster than disease in Ibsen’s thought-provoking play about truth in a society driven by power and money. 
 
When Dr Stockmann makes an unbelievable discovery about the healing waters in his local baths, he holds the future of the town in his hands, but those with everything to lose refuse to accept his word. As the battle goes beyond contaminated water, barriers are broken in this contemporary production as Ostermeier shows us why this perennial classic will be relevant forever. 
 

Jessica Brown Findlay plays Katharina Stockmann. Priyanga Burford plays Aslaksen. Zachary Hart plays Billing. Paul Hilton plays Peter Stockmann. Nigel Lindsay plays Morten Kiil.  Shubham Saraf plays Hovstad. Matt Smith plays Dr Stockmann.

Photo credit: Craig Sugden

An Enemy of the People
The cast of An Enemy of the People




