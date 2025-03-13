Photo: New Artwork and Additional Creative Team Revealed for 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Additional members of the creative team have been revealed for the world premiere production of 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL, opening at Manchester Opera House for a limited season from 21 September 2025. See new poster art for the show here!

13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL is based on the 2004 rom-com classic from Revolution Studios starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, is written by the film writers Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa with songs by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (First Date (Broadway), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) and will be directed by the award winning Andy Fickman (Heathers, She’s The Man). It will have choreography by Jennifer Weber (& Juliet West End, Broadway and UK and Ireland tour), set design by Colin Richmond (The Red Shoes, RSC, The Wizard of Oz, UK tour and West End), musical supervision, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams (Sunset Boulevard, West End and Broadway), orchestrations by Alan Williams, Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary, lighting design by Howard Hudson (Starlight Express, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, & Juliet West End, Broadway and UK and Ireland tour), sound design by Adam Fisher (Kinky Boots UK and Ireland tour, Sunset Boulevard West End and Broadway), video design by George Reeve (Hercules the Musical and OLIVER! West End), casting by Will Burton (Here & Now, Birmingham Alexandra and UK tour, Evita West End), children’s casting & children’s general management by Keston & Keston (The Lion King, West End; Winnie the Pooh, UK & Ireland tour) and production management by Simon Gooding & Matt Jones for Gooding Jones Production Management (Sister Act UK tour).

West End star Lucie Jones will star as Jenna Rink with further casting to be announced. Jenna Rink is an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of high school. When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as an adult to find herself “thirty, flirty and thriving” as the editor of a fashion magazine with a seemingly perfect life. But as she gradually unravels the mystery of what kind of person she has become, she goes on a journey to work out what — and who — really matters.

