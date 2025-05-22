Photo: Michael Shannon and Ruth Wilson in A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN Artwork

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







You can now get a first look at newly released artwork for Rebecca Frecknall's production of A Moon for the Misbegotten by Eugene O'Neill, featuring Academy Award-nominated Michael Shannon (George & Tammy; Boardwalk Empire) and Golden Globe-winner Ruth Wilson (The Affair; Luther).

The production opens on Wednesday 25 June, with previews from Wednesday 18 June, and runs until Saturday 16 August.

There is no present or future – only the past, happening over and over again – now. On a barren farm in Connecticut, Josie Hogan dreams of more. Abandoned by her brothers and trapped with her volatile father, the desire for change feels urgent.

Haunted by the death of his mother, James Tyrone Jr drinks to cover the pain. Trapped in a spiral of guilt and shame he longs for connection. When the two are brought together, a single night reveals a devastating truth and both will be altered forever.

