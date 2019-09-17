Photo Flash: WAITRESS Welcomes Its New Ogie, Joe Sugg!

Waitress celebrated the arrival of new cast member Joe Sugg, the YouTube star, filmmaker, author, vlogger and 2018 Strictly Come Dancing finalist, who has joined the West End musical in the role of Ogie. Special guests including Zoella, Alfie Deyes, Caspar Lee, Bryon Langley, Cinzia Baylis-Zullo, Sophia Tuxford, Elle Adams, Mark Ferris, Anna Maynard, Sean Elliott O'Connor and Mikey Pearce attended the smash hit musical comedy at the Adelphi Theatre to see Joe Sugg in his West End debut.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Following its world premiere on Broadway in April 2016, the Tony-nominated musical celebrated its official opening night at London's Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 where it is currently booking until 4 January 2020.

Joe Sugg (Ogie) is a British YouTuber, filmmaker, author and vlogger. As of 2019, he has over 27 million followers across all social media channels and is an international star. His videos consist of challenges, pranks, impressions and gaming, across his three YouTube channels. Joe is the author of the tremendously successful graphic novel series 'Username', which was the fastest selling graphic novel of all time. He also wrote, starred and executive produced the travelogue specials 'Joe and Caspar: Hit the Road' and 'Hit the Road USA', with best friend - Caspar Lee, which set pre-order DVD sales records for Amazon, and both of which are available on Netflix. Last year, Joe launched Margravine Management with Caspar Lee. Margravine is a new talent management company that identifies, nurtures and elevates new talent in the digital sphere. Most recently, Joe was a finalist of one of the UK's largest shows, BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

Photo Credit: David Jensen

Sophia Tuxford and Cinzia Baylis-Zullo

Sean Elliott O'Connor, Zoella and Alfie Deyes

Josh Wantie and Savanna Daykin

Joe Sugg

Zoe Sugg and Joe Sugg

Joe Sugg and guests

Flo Robertson

Casper Lee and Ambar Miraaj

Byron Langley and Casper Lee join Joe Sugg

Byron Langley and Emily Delphine





