Photo Flash: WAITRESS Cast Members Treat PizzaExpress Customers to Surprise Performance

Diners in a PizzaExpress pizzeria were amazed when the team serving them turned out to be the cast of the hit West End musical, Waitress.

To mark the re-opening of the sociable pizzeria's The Strand: Trafalgar Square location, diners in the 350-seater restaurant were treated to a highly spirited tableside performance.

See photos below!

The musical celebration included the aptly named song 'Opening Up' and was performed by cast members including Marisha Wallace and Evie Hoskins.

Marisha Wallace, who plays Becky in the show, said: "We had so much fun surprising diners with some of the show's most recognisable songs. The look on everyone's faces when we began was amazing - I'd love to do it all over again"

Zoe Bowley, managing director of PizzaExpress, said: "Our sociable pizzeria 'The Strand: Trafalgar Square', is the latest in a number of locations to be transformed to showcase our fresh new look in what marks our 55th anniversary year. Live music and spirited performances have always been a big part of PizzaExpress' history."

The Waitress cast were joined by seven of the pizza-maker's resident 'pizzaiolos', who flared dough in unison to the performance.

The performers then descended upon Trafalgar Square to continue their celebratory performance outside, much to the delight of on-lookers and traffic who stopped in their tracks to find out what was going on.

Marisha Wallace continued: "Our show is all about the fun of baking, and is jam-packed with songs, which are truly good enough to eat. Even though our special surprise performance at PizzaExpress was a one off, we're serving fully-baked performances down the road at the Adelphi Theatre until Saturday, 4 July before touring the rest of the UK. So, if you missed out, why not enjoy a slice or two of the UK's favourite pizza before heading down the road to see our show!"

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and the Tony-nominated musical is now booking until 4 July 2020. The show has also just announced a new UK and Ireland tour which will open in Dublin in November 2020. Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel will be appearing in the London production of Waitress until 21 March.





