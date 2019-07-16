Photo Flash: Vanessa Redgrave Leads Cast of VIENNA 1934 - MUNICH 1938

Jul. 16, 2019  

Get a first look at Vienna 1934 - Munich 1938, written, directed by and starring Vanessa Redgrave. Theatre Royal Bath presents the Rose Theatre Kingston production which will runs at Bath's Ustinov Studio until Saturday 3 August with opening night for press on Wednesday 17 July. The production also stars Robert Boulter, Lucy Doyle and Paul Hilton.

Vanessa Redgrave has created an evening of personal reminiscence and poetry inspired by the close friendship of her father Michael Redgrave and the celebrated poet Stephen Spender. Using their notebooks, journals and memoirs, she examines the hopes and fears of a generation confronting the rise of fascism in Europe.

Photo Credit: Nobby Clark

Photo Flash: Vanessa Redgrave Leads Cast of VIENNA 1934 - MUNICH 1938
Vanessa Redgrave

Photo Flash: Vanessa Redgrave Leads Cast of VIENNA 1934 - MUNICH 1938
Vanessa Redgrave

Photo Flash: Vanessa Redgrave Leads Cast of VIENNA 1934 - MUNICH 1938
Robert Boulter and Lucy Doyle

Photo Flash: Vanessa Redgrave Leads Cast of VIENNA 1934 - MUNICH 1938
Paul Hilton and Lucy Doyle

Photo Flash: Vanessa Redgrave Leads Cast of VIENNA 1934 - MUNICH 1938
Lucy Doyle

Photo Flash: Vanessa Redgrave Leads Cast of VIENNA 1934 - MUNICH 1938
Lucy Doyle and Robert Boulter



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at HANSEL AND GRETEL at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
  • ALADDIN Celebrates Third Birthday At London's Prince Edward Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
  • Lynette Linton Announces Her First Season At The Bush Theatre
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining
  • Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup