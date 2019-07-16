Photo Flash: Vanessa Redgrave Leads Cast of VIENNA 1934 - MUNICH 1938

Get a first look at Vienna 1934 - Munich 1938, written, directed by and starring Vanessa Redgrave. Theatre Royal Bath presents the Rose Theatre Kingston production which will runs at Bath's Ustinov Studio until Saturday 3 August with opening night for press on Wednesday 17 July. The production also stars Robert Boulter, Lucy Doyle and Paul Hilton.



Vanessa Redgrave has created an evening of personal reminiscence and poetry inspired by the close friendship of her father Michael Redgrave and the celebrated poet Stephen Spender. Using their notebooks, journals and memoirs, she examines the hopes and fears of a generation confronting the rise of fascism in Europe.





