Photo Flash: Take a Look at the National Tour of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Everybody's Talking About Jamie will be heading on a 2020 UK tour, coming to Theatre Royal Brighton Monday 6 - Saturday 11 April. The cast includes Layton Williams (Bad Education, Beautiful People, Billy Elliot the Musical) who currently stars as Jamie in the West End and EastEnders' much loved Shane Richie who played Hugo/Loco Channelle in the West End earlier in 2019. They are joined by Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street, Dinnerladies, Eveybody's Talking about Jamie West End and upcoming film) as Ray and George Sampson (winner of Britain's Got Talent) as Dean.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

