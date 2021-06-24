Photos: See Matthew Kellett, Catrine Kirkman and Philip Lee in EXPRESS G&S at Pleasance Theatre

Charles Court Opera are hitting the high notes coming out of lockdown with the London premiere of 'Express G&S' and a UK tour of its acclaimed production of 'Iolanthe'.

'Express G&S' will now play the newly configured, socially distanced Pleasance Theatre, London N1, from Wednesday 23 June - Friday 2 July, 2021.

The masters of G&S in small spaces" present this brand new, side-splitting spoof of the classic railway mystery. A trio of intriguing travellers (and a pianist) take on multiple characters, uncover clue upon red herring, while ripping through the G&S operettas with a cake soaked butter knife, all aboard the G&S Express.

Get ready to be swept away on this Topsy-turvy journey - from Penzance to Titipu, from Venice to the Tower of London, from Portsmouth to Fairyland - in a brand new story packed with references from every single G&S operetta.

This highly inventive, witty murder mystery spoof is splattered with favourite songs from the Savoy operas including 'The Pirates of Penzance', 'The Mikado' and 'H.M.S. Pinafore', as well as from those less performed, such as 'The Sorcerer,' 'Princess Ida' and 'Utopia Ltd'.

All aboard the G&S Express - destination: Murder!

Express G&S cast: Matthew Kellett, Catrine Kirkman and Philip Lee.

'Express G&S' also plays Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield (26 June), Lichfield Festival (11 July), Hever Festival at Hever Castle (9 August), The International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival at Royal Hall, Harrogate (12 & 17 August), City Varieties, Leeds (29th September), Key Theatre, Peterborough (15 September).

CCO's Artistic Director, John Savournin, said "Inspired by the Reduced Shakespeare Company, 'Express G&S' aims to appeal to not only Gilbert and Sullivan fans, but also to introduce their work to a new and wider audience, while having an absolute ball along the way. We are delighted to have rescheduled the performances, though it's a shame to miss opening on Gilbert's birthday, which is 18th November."