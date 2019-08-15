Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of WHAT'S IN A NAME? UK Tour

Get a first look at the cast of What's In A Name? has been released today, before they hit the road this September in the new touring production of the international hit comedy. The witty and razor-sharp production, which opened to critical acclaim at the Birmingham REP in 2017, hilariously captures a particularly awkward family dinner party. The full cast of the comic masterpiece stars Joe Thomas (The Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat), Bo Poraj (Miranda, Musketeers), Laura Patch(Afterlife, Star Stories), Summer Strallen (Top Hat, Young Frankenstein) and Alex Gaumond (Company, Dirty Rotten Scoundrel, Matilda).

What's In A Name? is adapted and directed by Jeremy Sams from the award-winning French film and stage sensation, Le Prènom, by Matthew Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière. The production will visit Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, from 5-14 September, before touring to Glasgow, York, Aylesbury, Cambridge, Windsor, Richmond and Southampton.

Father-to-be Vincent and his partner Anna are invited to dinner by his sister Elizabeth and her husband, Peter. They are joined by childhood friend Carl for a mature and sophisticated gathering.

The meal is lovingly prepared, and wine carefully selected. The friends are prepared for the usual humorous exchanges they've come to expect.

But tonight, a startling revelation about the name chosen for Vincent's and Anna's expected child becomes the catalyst for a destructive argument which spirals hysterically out of control. Tonight no one is holding back! Egos, childish resentment and unspoken feelings are relentlessly and hilariously exposed for the first time.





