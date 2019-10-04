Photo Flash: Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK... BOOM! Opens At The Bridge House Theatre

The only other musical written by Rent composer Jonathan Larson, tick, tick...Boom!, opens at the Bridge House Theatre this evening. The show is semi-autobiographical, based on Larson's own career.

Set in 1990s New York, it follows the complex life of Jon, a 'promising' young composer, approaching 30 and with no idea where his life and career are heading. This thought-provoking yet funny show is packed with great songs, and is just as relevant today.

The production features Alex Lodge (Book of Mormon), Georgie Ashford (Beautiful) and James Hume (Les Miserables), and is directed by Guy Retallack with musical direction by Jamie Ross. It is produced by Rob Harris for Climar Productions and Bridge House Productions. The show runs until the 27 October and tickets are available at www.bhtheatre.com

See photographs below by Jamie Scott-Smith



Alex Lodge





