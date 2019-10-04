Photo Flash: Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK... BOOM! Opens At The Bridge House Theatre

Article Pixel Oct. 4, 2019  

The only other musical written by Rent composer Jonathan Larson, tick, tick...Boom!, opens at the Bridge House Theatre this evening. The show is semi-autobiographical, based on Larson's own career.

Set in 1990s New York, it follows the complex life of Jon, a 'promising' young composer, approaching 30 and with no idea where his life and career are heading. This thought-provoking yet funny show is packed with great songs, and is just as relevant today.

The production features Alex Lodge (Book of Mormon), Georgie Ashford (Beautiful) and James Hume (Les Miserables), and is directed by Guy Retallack with musical direction by Jamie Ross. It is produced by Rob Harris for Climar Productions and Bridge House Productions. The show runs until the 27 October and tickets are available at www.bhtheatre.com

See photographs below by Jamie Scott-Smith

Photo Flash: Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK... BOOM! Opens At The Bridge House Theatre
Alex Lodge



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

From This Author West End Video

  • Photo Flash: Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK... BOOM! Opens At Bridge House Theatre
  • VIDEO: Joe Sugg and David Hunter Talk Baking and Fundraising at the WAITRESS Macmillan Coffee Morning
  • VIDEO: Watch Rebecca Lock Sing A Song From Caroline Kay's New Original Irish Musical
  • VIDEO: Caroline Kay Performs Original Song 'Always You' From Her Second #1 EP!