Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TRANSLATIONS at the National Theatre

Article Pixel Oct. 1, 2019  

After a sold-out run, Ian Rickson's acclaimed production of Translations returns to the NT in October 2019. Brian Friel's modern classic is a powerful account of nationhood, which sees the turbulent relationship between England and Ireland play out in one quiet community. Dermot Crowley, Ciarán Hinds, Seamus O'Hara, Judith Roddy, and Rufus Wright return to reprise their roles, with Jack Bardoe, Liádan Dunlea, Fra Fee, Amy Molloy and Julian Moore-Cook joining the cast. Previews from 15 October, press night 21 October final performance 18 December.

Owen, the prodigal son, returns to rural Donegal from Dublin. With him are two British army officers. Their ambition is to create a map of the area, replacing the Gaelic names with English. It is an administrative act with radical consequences.

Directed by Ian Rickson, with set and costumes designed by Rae Smith, lighting design by Neil Austin and music by Stephen Warbeck sound design by Ian Dickinson, movement director Anna Morrissey.

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TRANSLATIONS at the National Theatre
Company

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TRANSLATIONS at the National Theatre
Seamus O'Hara

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TRANSLATIONS at the National Theatre
Rufus Wright and Jack Bardoe

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TRANSLATIONS at the National Theatre
Liadan Dunlea

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TRANSLATIONS at the National Theatre
Julian Moore-Cooke

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TRANSLATIONS at the National Theatre
Judith Roddy

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TRANSLATIONS at the National Theatre
Ian Rickson

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TRANSLATIONS at the National Theatre
Fra Fee

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TRANSLATIONS at the National Theatre
Fra Fee and Ciaran Hinds

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TRANSLATIONS at the National Theatre
Dermot Crowley

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TRANSLATIONS at the National Theatre
Amy Molloy and Liadan Dunlea



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You