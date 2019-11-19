Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE SNOW QUEEN at Park Theatre

Casting has been confirmed for Park Theatre's festive family adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's classic: The Snow Queen. Focusing on the origins of the Queen who brings endless winter, the cast includes: Frances Marshall, Ayesha Casely-Hayford, Esmonde Cole, Sarah-Louise Young, Justin Brett, Paula James and Matt Cavendish. The production is adapted by Charles Way and directed by Abigail Anderson, with a national press night on Friday 6 December, 7pm.

Based on the original 1844 story by the renowned fairy tale writer Hans Christian Andersen, this story follows Gerda as she goes on an epic quest through the seasons to save her best friend Cei before she loses him to endless winter. With the help of bickering flowers, overworked teachers, confused princes and princesses, a talking reindeer and, of course, snowball fights, the pair just might be ready to grow up after all.

From the ice-cold heart of winter, through to a knitted world of yarn-bombed spring, the team behind Park Theatre's 2018/19 family hit Peter Pan - Winter Snow Ltd and J Clare Productions (with two Olivier award-winning shows to their name) - are delighted to be joining forces with Park Theatre to bring families this delightful adaptation of a classic winter's tale.

Booking: www.parktheatre.co.uk / 020 7870 6876



Ayesha Casely-Hayford and Esmond Ecole

Frances Marshall

Matt Cavendish and Paula James

Cast

Cast

Snow Queen

Cast





