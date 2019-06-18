Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA

Jun. 18, 2019  

Get a first look at the cast of The Night of the Iguana in rehearsal!

The Night Of The Iguana will be directed by James Macdonald, (whose West End credits include the acclaimed recent production of Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf, The Father and The Changing Room) and will be designed by Tony, Olivier and OBIE-award winning Rae Smith. Neil Austin is Lighting Designer, and Max Pappenheim is Sound Designer.

It will begin performances at the Noël Coward Theatre on Saturday 6 July (Press Night: Tuesday 16 July at 7:00pm) and play a strictly limited 12-week season.

Thrown together for one eventful night that pulses with conflicting passions and a surprising edge of humour, a group of tourists including Shannon, a disgraced priest and a troubled artist Hannah arrive at a remote coastal Mexican hotel run by the beautifully sensual Maxine. One night brings them together, and will leave them forever altered. What path will they choose?

Tickets are on-sale at www.iguanawestend.com

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff/Moegenburg

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Alasdair Baker, Timothy Blore, Penelope Woodman, Karin Carlson

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Anna Gunn

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Anna Gunn

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Anna Gunn

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Anna Gunn

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Anna Gunn, Finty Williams, Clive Owen

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Bus

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Clive Owen

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Clive Owen and Ian Drysdale

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Clive Owen

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Emma Canning

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Emma Canning

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Emma Canning

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Finty Williams

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Finty Williams

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Ian Drysdale, Faz Singhateh, Finty Williams

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Iguana

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
James Macdonald

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
James Macdonald, Clive Owen, Emma Canning

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
James Macdonald, Faz Singhateh, Finty Williams

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Julian Glover and Lia Williams

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Julian Glover and Lia Williams

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Julian Glover, Lia Williams, and James Macdonald

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Lia Williams

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Manuel Pacific, Daniel Chaves

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Rae Smith

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Rehearsal Room

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Rum Coco



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at HANSEL AND GRETEL at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
  • ALADDIN Celebrates Third Birthday At London's Prince Edward Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
  • Lynette Linton Announces Her First Season At The Bush Theatre
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining
  • Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup