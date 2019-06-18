Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA

Get a first look at the cast of The Night of the Iguana in rehearsal!

The Night Of The Iguana will be directed by James Macdonald, (whose West End credits include the acclaimed recent production of Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf, The Father and The Changing Room) and will be designed by Tony, Olivier and OBIE-award winning Rae Smith. Neil Austin is Lighting Designer, and Max Pappenheim is Sound Designer.

It will begin performances at the Noël Coward Theatre on Saturday 6 July (Press Night: Tuesday 16 July at 7:00pm) and play a strictly limited 12-week season.

Thrown together for one eventful night that pulses with conflicting passions and a surprising edge of humour, a group of tourists including Shannon, a disgraced priest and a troubled artist Hannah arrive at a remote coastal Mexican hotel run by the beautifully sensual Maxine. One night brings them together, and will leave them forever altered. What path will they choose?

Tickets are on-sale at www.iguanawestend.com

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff/Moegenburg





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You