Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For INDECENT at the Menier

The Menier Chocolate Factory today presents the European première of Paula Vogel's Tony Award-winning play Indecent. Rebecca Taichman directs Cory English - The Middle (Male); Beverley Klein - The Elder (Female); Finbar Lynch - The Stage Manager; Molly Osborne - The Ingenue (Female); Peter Polycarpou - The Elder (Male); Alexandra Silber - The Middle (Female); Joseph Timms - The Ingenue (Male); Merlin Shepherd - The Clarinettist; Anna Lowenstein - The Violinist, and Josh Middleton - The Accordionist.

A seminal work of Jewish culture or an act of traitorous libel? Indecent explores the origins of the highly controversial play The God of Vengeance by Sholem Asch. We follow the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it in this deeply moving play accompanied by a small live klezmer band.

Indecent reunites Vogel and director Rebecca Taichman who co-created and directed the original production. Indecent had its world première production at Yale Repertory Theatre in October 2015. The play had its New York première Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre in May 2016, and transferred to Broadway in April 2017. It was nominated for the Tony Award for Best New Play received the Tony Awards for Best Direction of a Play for Taichman and Best Lighting Design of a Play for Christopher Akerlind (who will also light the Menier production).

Box Office: 020 7378 1713 (£2.50 transaction fee per booking)

Website: www.menierchocolatefactory.com (£1.50 transaction fee per booking)





