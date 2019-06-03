Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For EUROPE at the Donmar Warehouse

The Donmar Warehouse today releases the rehearsal images for Michael Longhurst's inaugural Donmar production Europe, by David Greig, which opens on Thursday 27 June.

his is what a border is. A magic money line.

Something changed today. The trains are no longer stopping at the border and no one knows why. Plus, the stationmaster has two new arrivals to deal with. Arrivals that will divide the local population.



This prophetic early masterpiece from David Greig explores our complex relationship to Europe - as a continent, a refuge, an idea.

Michael Longhurst directs the 25th anniversary revival as his inaugural production as Artistic Director of the Donmar.

The cast includes Theo Barklem-Biggs, Ron Cook, Billy Howle, Kevork Malikyan, Faye Marsay, Natalia Tena, Stephen Wight and Shane Zaza.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You