Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For EUROPE at the Donmar Warehouse

Jun. 3, 2019  

The Donmar Warehouse today releases the rehearsal images for Michael Longhurst's inaugural Donmar production Europe, by David Greig, which opens on Thursday 27 June.

his is what a border is. A magic money line.

Something changed today. The trains are no longer stopping at the border and no one knows why. Plus, the stationmaster has two new arrivals to deal with. Arrivals that will divide the local population.


This prophetic early masterpiece from David Greig explores our complex relationship to Europe - as a continent, a refuge, an idea.

Michael Longhurst directs the 25th anniversary revival as his inaugural production as Artistic Director of the Donmar.

The cast includes Theo Barklem-Biggs, Ron Cook, Billy Howle, Kevork Malikyan, Faye Marsay, Natalia Tena, Stephen Wight and Shane Zaza.



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For EUROPE at the Donmar Warehouse
  • Guest Blog: Designer Rosanna Vize On THE AUDIENCE
  • Wakefield Student Wins 2019 National Theatre New Views Playwriting Competition
  • Book Tickets Now For New Musical THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in the West End!
  • HEATHERS West End Cast Recording Available in Physical CD Now
  • Regent's Park Theatre Announces Cast of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup