Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of HAIRSPRAY

Today, the West End revival of Hairspray had its official launch! Michael Ball will be reprising his Olivier Award-winning turn as Edna Turnblad, and the show plays at the London Coliseum for 18 weeks only from 23 April. Check out photographs of the cast below!

Joining Michael Ball in the cast is Paul Merton - making his West End debut - as Wilbur Turnblad, Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, and Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle.

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together - whatever their colour, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you've really got to shake things up!

With the original award-winning creative team of director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and featuring the infectiously feel-good songs "Good Morning, Baltimore", "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "You Can't Stop the Beat", this inspirational, fun-loving and fabulously uplifting musical sensation is back and bigger than ever.

The original New York production of Hairspray won three Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, whilst the original West End production won four Olivier Awards, also including Best New Musical, as well giving Michael Ball one of his two Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.

See photographs below by Phillip Cowndley!





