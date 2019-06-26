Photo Flash: First Look at THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13 3/4 - THE MUSICAL

Jun. 26, 2019  

Get a first look at the West End transfer of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole AGED 13¾ - THE MUSICAL. The show began previews at The Ambassadors Theatre on 15 June and will run until 12 October.

Following two highly acclaimed runs at Curve and Menier Chocolate Factory, Sue Townsend's The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole AGED 13¾ - THE MUSICAL, has opened in the West End. Set in 1980s Leicester, this adaptation of the best-selling book is a timeless tale of teenage angst, family struggles and unrequited love, told through the eyes of tortured poet and misunderstood intellectual Adrian Mole. This critically acclaimed production of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole AGED 13¾ - THE MUSICAL has book and lyrics by Jake Brunger, music and lyrics by Pippa Clearly, and is directed by Luke Sheppard.

The cast includes Rosemary Ashe as Grandma, Lara Denning as Miss Elf/Doreen Slater, John Hopkins as Mr Lucas/Mr Scruton, Andrew Langtree as George, Amy Ellen Richardson as Pauline, and Ian Talbot OBE as Bert Baxtor. Also in the cast are Holly Ashton and Mathew Craig and a childrens cast of 16.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Aaron Gelkoff and Riya Vyas

Aaron Gelkoff

Amy Ellen Richardson and Aaron Gelkoff

Amy Ellen Richardson and Andrew Langtree

Amy Ellen Richardson

Andrew Langtree

Charlie Stripp

Cuba Kamanu

Lara Denning, Back Rosemary Ashe and Aaron Gelkoff

Lara Dennings, Rufus Kampa, Rebecca Nardin

Ian Talbot and Aaron Gelkoff

Ian Talbot

Jeremiah Davan Waysome

John Hopkins

John Hopkins

Lara Dennings

Charlie Stipp, Matilda Hopkins, Michael Hawkins and Cuba Kamanu

Jack Gale, Rufus Kampa, Jeremiah Davan Waysome

Nicholas Antoniou-Tibbitts and Molly May Gibson

Regan Garcia

Riya Vyas

Rosemary Ashe

    popup