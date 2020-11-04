Photo Flash: First Look at RENT at Hope Mill Theatre
The production was filmed and will be broadcast online to a strictly limited number of viewers.
Get a first look at Rent at Hope Mill Theatre, running to socially distanced audiences with the 12-strong cast forming a 'bubble' for the duration of the show's run in Manchester.
RENT played its final performance November 3rd. The production was filmed and will be broadcast online to a strictly limited number of viewers. Captured during a live performance by Umbrella Rooms, the production will then be made available over four weekends during the production's run, starting from the final two weeks.
RENT is a rock musical with music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson and is loosely based on Puccini's opera La Bohème. It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists living, loving and working in Manhattan's East Village, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.
Casting includes Jocasta Almgill (& Juliet, Dreamgirls - West End) as Joanne; Blake Patrick Anderson (Be More Chill - The Other Palace, Closer to Heaven - Off West End/Above the Stag) as Mark; Tom Francis (Arts Ed 2020 graduate) will mark his professional debut as Roger; Ahmed Hamad (The Boy in the Dress - RSC, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - West End as Benny; Dom Hartley-Harris (George Washington in Hamilton - West End, Bat Out of Hell - Manchester & West End) as Collins; Millie O'Connell (Olivier nominated as Anne Boleyn in SIX The Musical - West End & UK Tour, 42nd Street - West End) as Maureen; Maiya Quansah-Breed (Olivier nominated as Catherine Parr in SIX The Musical - West End & UK Tour) as Mimi; Alex Thomas-Smith (Dear Evan Hansen - West End, Bat Out of Hell - West End) as Angel.
The rest of the cast features Allie Daniel (Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Film), Isaac Hesketh (Book of Mormon - UK Tour) and Bethany Terry (West Side Story - Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester, Bat Out of Hell - West End).
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith
Jocasta Almgill and Blake Patrick Anderson
Jocasta Almgill and Millie O'Connell
Jocasta Almgill, Millie O'Connell and Blake Patrick Anderson
Alex Thomas Smith
Alex Thomas Smith
Allie Daniel, Isaac Hesketh, Bethany Terry, Kayla Carter
Bethany Terry
Black Patrick Anderson and the Company of RENT
Black Patrick Anderson
The Company of RENT
The Company of RENT
Dom Hartley Harris, Alex Thomas-Smith and the Featured Ensemble
Maiya Quansah- Breed
Millie O'Connell, Dom Hartley-Harris and Jocasta Almgill
The Company of RENT
Tom Francis and Blake Patrick Anderson
Tom Francis and Maiya Quansah-Breed
Tom Francis Bethany Terry and Isaac Hesketh
Tom Francis
Kayla Carter, Alex Thomas-Smith and Dom Hartley-Harris i
Maiya Quansah-Breed and Tom Francis