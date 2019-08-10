Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIET at Sadler's Wells

New Adventures World Premiere tour of Matthew Bourne's "ROMEO AND JULIET" will have a four-week summer season at Sadler's Wells from Wednesday 7 August to Saturday 31 August 2019. The two casts, 'The Capulets' and 'The Montagues', will perform at different times.

The Capulet Company will perform from Wednesday 7 August to Sunday 18 August 2019 and consists of Cordelia Braithwaite as 'Juliet' and Paris Fitzpatrick as 'Romeo' alongside: Callum Bowman; Reece Causton; Harrison Dowzell (also plays 'Romeo'); Alexander Fadayiro; Jackson Fisch; Cameron Flynn; Bryony Harrison (also plays 'Juliet'); Monique Jonas; Daisy May Kemp; Sharol Mackenzie; Hannah Mason; Chris Thomas; Roisin Whelan and Dan Wright. They are joined by Young Cast members: Tanisha Addicott, Dan Baines, Emily Galvin, Ashton Hall, Hannah Kremer and Janacek Wood.

The Montague Company will perform from Wednesday 21 August to Saturday 31 August 2019 and consists of Seren Williams as 'Juliet' and Andrew Monaghan as 'Romeo' alongside: Jana Baldovino; Madelaine Brennan; Ben Brown; Joao Carolino (also plays 'Romeo'); Natasha Chu: Gaby Conn; Benjamin Derham; Stanley Duventru-Huret; Louis Fukuhara; Stephen Murray; Danny Reubens; Asher Rosenheim; Catrin Thomas and Bryony Wood (also plays 'Juliet'). Hall, Hannah Kremer and Janacek Wood. They are joined by Young Cast members: Matt Cotton, Alexandra De La Bastide, Hannah Joseph, Callum McCabe, Matthew Rawcliffe and Cleo Rose.

In addition, Kate Lyons, Matt Petty and Mark Samaras will tour with the production and perform with both companies.

Matthew Bourne's "ROMEO AND JULIET" is a passionate and contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare's classic love story. Bursting with youth, vitality and Matthew Bourne's trademark storytelling, Britain's brightest young dance talent join the New Adventures company for this World Premiere production.

As part of New Adventures' ambition to support the next generation of on-stage talent "ROMEO AND JULIET" will feature the finest emerging male and female dancers from around the UK. The search began in April 2018 with a call-out for young dancers currently in training aged between 16 and 19. Attracting over 1000 applications and following a UK-wide audition tour, 6 Young Cast members will perform at each venue alongside the New Adventures company.

Continuing New Adventures' commitment to developing off-stage talent we have recruited a team of Young Associate Artists to work alongside the Artistic team in the creation of this world premiere production: Arielle Smith as Young Associate Choreographer; Elin Steele as Young Associate Set & Costume Designer; Ali Hunter as Young Associate Lighting Designer; Rachel Goldberg as Young Associate Sound Designer and Alexander Ling as Young Associate Orchestrator.

"ROMEO AND JULIET" is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, collaborating with his entire New Adventures Associate Artistic team; Etta Murfitt, Associate Artistic Director, set and costume design by Lez Brotherston; lighting byPaule Constable; sound by Paul Groothuis; and new orchestrations of the Prokofiev score by Terry Davies, played live at every venue by The New Adventures Orchestra conducted by Brett Morris.

