Photo Flash: First Look at FALSETTOS at the Other Palace

The hotly anticipated UK premiere of Falsettos, the Tony Award winning musical by William Finn (Music, Lyrics & Book) and James Lapine (Book), will open at The Other Palace from 30 August - 23 November for a strictly limited season, with press night on Thursday 5 September.

The double Tony Award-Winning Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon to be bar mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbian neighbours.

Originally created under the spectre of the AIDS crisis, this groundbreaking musical about family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

Starring in this multi award-winning musical is Natasha J Barnes (Cordelia), Daniel Boys (Marvin), Gemma Knight-Jones (Charlotte), Joel Montague (Mendel), Laura Pitt-Pulford (Trina) and Oliver Savile (Whizzer), with Albert Atack, George Kennedy, Elliot Morris and James Williams (Jason).

The production is directed and choreographed by Tara Overfield-Wilkinson, with designs by PJ McEvoy, lighting by Nic Farman, sound by Chris Whybrow, musical direction by Richard John, musical supervision by Mark Crossland and is produced by Selladoor Worldwide.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You