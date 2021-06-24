Photos: First Look at CONSTELLATIONS, Starring Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah
Three other pairs of actors join the production including, Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker, Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey, and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O’Dowd.
This summer Nick Payne's beautiful and heartbreaking romance Constellations is revived in the West End with a twist.
In an innovative producing model, devised in response to the pandemic, four brand new casts will take turns to journey through the multiverse exploring the infinite possibilities of a relationship; each refracting the play afresh.
The couples are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (18 June - 1 August) Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June - 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July - 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd (6 August - 12 September).
The production will run in accordance with the latest UK government social distancing guidelines.
A quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbeque. They hit it off, or perhaps they don't. They go home together, or maybe they go their separate ways. In the multiverse, with every possible future ahead of them, a love of honey could make all the difference.
Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst returns to direct his West End and Broadway hit.
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner.
Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah
