Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at CONSTELLATIONS, Starring Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah

pixeltracker

Three other pairs of actors join the production including, Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker, Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey, and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O’Dowd.

Jun. 24, 2021  

This summer Nick Payne's beautiful and heartbreaking romance Constellations is revived in the West End with a twist.

In an innovative producing model, devised in response to the pandemic, four brand new casts will take turns to journey through the multiverse exploring the infinite possibilities of a relationship; each refracting the play afresh.

The couples are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (18 June - 1 August) Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June - 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July - 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd (6 August - 12 September).

The production will run in accordance with the latest UK government social distancing guidelines.

A quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbeque. They hit it off, or perhaps they don't. They go home together, or maybe they go their separate ways. In the multiverse, with every possible future ahead of them, a love of honey could make all the difference.

Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst returns to direct his West End and Broadway hit.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nic Rouleau
Nic Rouleau
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
Jack Sippel
Jack Sippel

More Hot Stories For You

  • Lindsay Fischer Joins The Sarasota Ballet As Assistant Education Director And Principal Company Teacher
  • One Week Left To Apply For Ann Reinking Scholarship!
  • Rhode Island Women's Choreography Project Announces The Release Of RIWCP 2021: The Virtual Edition
  • VIDEO: Joyce Theater Presents #QueertheBallet Digital Premiere of ANIMALS & ANGELS