Photos: First Look at CONSTELLATIONS, Starring Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah

This summer Nick Payne's beautiful and heartbreaking romance Constellations is revived in the West End with a twist.

In an innovative producing model, devised in response to the pandemic, four brand new casts will take turns to journey through the multiverse exploring the infinite possibilities of a relationship; each refracting the play afresh.

The couples are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (18 June - 1 August) Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June - 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July - 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd (6 August - 12 September).

The production will run in accordance with the latest UK government social distancing guidelines.

A quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbeque. They hit it off, or perhaps they don't. They go home together, or maybe they go their separate ways. In the multiverse, with every possible future ahead of them, a love of honey could make all the difference.

Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst returns to direct his West End and Broadway hit.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner.