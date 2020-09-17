Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: First Look at Blackeyed Theatre's THE STRANGE CASE OF DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE

Article Pixel

The produced premieres Friday 18 September.

Sep. 17, 2020  

Blackeyed Theatre have today released their production images for The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde, which will be performed in front of a socially-distanced audience at South Hill Park Arts Centre in Bracknell, as well as LIVE streamed across the UK tomorrow, Friday 18 September. The live stream will also be available on demand until 31 December 2020.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde is adapted and directed by Nick Lane, who was Associate Director and Literary Manager at Hull Truck from 2006 to 2014, with original music composed by Tristan Parkes.

The production marks the company's first live production since the COVID-19 outbreak. More information on the show and Blackeyed Theatre can be found in the attached press release.



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Laguna Playhouse & Artists Lounge Live Present GET HAPPY: ANGELA INGERSOLL SINGS JUDY GARLAND Live!
  • San Diego Symphony Appoints VP For Institutional Advancement, and VP of Marketing and Communications
  • CSUSM Announces Three Upcoming Livestreamed Shows
  • Our Readers Give Shoutouts to Their Favorite Educators for National Arts in Education Week!