Photo Flash: First Look at Blackeyed Theatre's THE STRANGE CASE OF DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE

The produced premieres Friday 18 September.

Blackeyed Theatre have today released their production images for The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde, which will be performed in front of a socially-distanced audience at South Hill Park Arts Centre in Bracknell, as well as LIVE streamed across the UK tomorrow, Friday 18 September. The live stream will also be available on demand until 31 December 2020.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde is adapted and directed by Nick Lane, who was Associate Director and Literary Manager at Hull Truck from 2006 to 2014, with original music composed by Tristan Parkes.

The production marks the company's first live production since the COVID-19 outbreak. More information on the show and Blackeyed Theatre can be found in the attached press release.

