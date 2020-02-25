Photo Flash: Exclusive First Look at The New Cast of FRIENDSICAL

The 2019 Edinburgh Festival smash-hit, Friendsical, returns to the stage in 2020 on an extensive UK tour. Get an exclusive first look at all-new production photographs below!

This original and unique parody musical inspired by the gang in Friends, the iconic TV show, premiered at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe as part of Assembly Festival's programme, before going on tour. The show opened to a rapturous response from audiences, becoming one of Assembly's top 10 best-selling shows of the festival.

With updates to the script and further developments to the design, Friendsical returns bigger and funnier than ever before. When Ross' wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life... will he end up with his one true love?

Featuring original songs such as '(He's her) Lobster!', 'Richard's Moustache' and 'You're Over Me, When Were You Under Me?'. The gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention! What could possibly go wrong?

Following Bromley, Friendsical continues its 2020 nationwide tour visiting: Poole, Peterborough, Cardiff, Guildford, Huddersfield, Leicester, Oldham, Bradford, Coventry, Dartford, Harrogate, Sheffield, Crawley, Aberdeen and Northampton. Further dates will be announced in due course.

Both Thomas Mitchells (Chandler) and Ally Retberg (Phoebe) will reprise their acclaimed roles in the hilarious show, and will be joined by a new set of friends for the 2020 tour. The new cast consists of Ewan Gillies (Ross), Alexandra Robinson (Rachel) Tanya Shields (Monica) and Joshua Steel (Joey). They will be joined by Calum Gulvin (Ensemble) and Stephanie MacGaraidh (Ensemble).

Friendsical is written and directed by Miranda Larson, with designs by Anthony Lamble, sound by Olly Steel, lighting by Dom Jeffery, musical composition by Barrie Bignold, choreography by Darren Carnall, associate choreography by Michael Vinsen, casting by Anne Vosser and is produced by Birdbrooke Entertainment ltd.

See production photographs below by Pamela Raith Photography!





