Photo Flash: Check Out New Production Photos of CINDERELLA Starring Baga Chipz and Sheila Simmonds

Article Pixel Dec. 16, 2019  

Due to overwhelming demand, new tickets have been released for Cinderella - the UK's first full drag pantomime in the West End. Starring RuPaul's Drag Race UK finalist BAGA CHIPZ and SHEILA SIMMONDS - best known from her outrageous performance that wowed the judges in Britain's Got Talent 2019, and comedian KEMAH BOB, fresh from supporting Hannah Gadsby on tour, CINDERELLA is a fierce and funny drag makeover of the classic pantomime this Christmas, playing at the Trafalgar Studios in the West End.

Take a look at photos below!

Produced by TuckShop - the UK's only specialist production company devoted all things drag and will also star drag performers Ophelia Love, Veronica Green, Baby and Holly Stars.

This age-old rags-to-riches story is being dragged up for London, so dust off your glass stripper-slippers, give your carriage a rub down, and join us as the clock strikes midnight for the Fairy Godmother of pantomimes...

Will she make it to the Ball? Only if she has a good gag reflex...

Photo Credit: Corinne Cumming

Holly Stars
Holly Stars

Sheila Simmonds
Sheila Simmonds

Baga Chipz
Baga Chipz

Veronica Green
Veronica Green

Baby
Baby

Baga Chipz
Baga Chipz

Veronica Green & Ophelia Love
Veronica Green & Ophelia Love

Ophelia Love
Ophelia Love

Holly Stars & Baby
Holly Stars & Baby

Baga Chipz
Baga Chipz

Sheila Simmonds
Sheila Simmonds

Holly Stars
Holly Stars

Sheila Simmonds & Holly Stars
Sheila Simmonds & Holly Stars

Baby
Baby

Kemah Bob
Kemah Bob

Sheila Simmonds
Sheila Simmonds

Holly Stars
Holly Stars

Sheila Simmonds & Holly Stars
Sheila Simmonds & Holly Stars

Baby
Baby

Veronica Green, Baga Chipz, Ophelia Love
Veronica Green, Baga Chipz, Ophelia Love

Veronica Green, Baga Chipz, Ophelia Love
Veronica Green, Baga Chipz, Ophelia Love

Holly Stars
Holly Stars



