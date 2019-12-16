Photo Flash: Check Out New Production Photos of CINDERELLA Starring Baga Chipz and Sheila Simmonds
Due to overwhelming demand, new tickets have been released for Cinderella - the UK's first full drag pantomime in the West End. Starring RuPaul's Drag Race UK finalist BAGA CHIPZ and SHEILA SIMMONDS - best known from her outrageous performance that wowed the judges in Britain's Got Talent 2019, and comedian KEMAH BOB, fresh from supporting Hannah Gadsby on tour, CINDERELLA is a fierce and funny drag makeover of the classic pantomime this Christmas, playing at the Trafalgar Studios in the West End.
Take a look at photos below!
Produced by TuckShop - the UK's only specialist production company devoted all things drag and will also star drag performers Ophelia Love, Veronica Green, Baby and Holly Stars.
This age-old rags-to-riches story is being dragged up for London, so dust off your glass stripper-slippers, give your carriage a rub down, and join us as the clock strikes midnight for the Fairy Godmother of pantomimes...
Will she make it to the Ball? Only if she has a good gag reflex...
Photo Credit: Corinne Cumming
