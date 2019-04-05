Photo Flash: Albert Quesada & ZoltÃ¡n Vakulya Present ONETWOTHREEONETWO

This is not a flamenco piece, but a piece in love with flamenco. BroadwayWorld has the exclusive look !

In this intimate duet, two male dancers use their bodies and their voices to ask, what is flamenco? How does this unwritten language create such intense, immediate communication? OneTwoThreeOneTwo breaks flamenco apart, examining each aspect of its singular magic.

Featuring music by flamenco icons including Camarón de la Isla, Miguel Poveda and Manolo Caracol, this piece uses the music of flamenco as an emotive gateway to unravel the rhythms and patterns that make up this most soulful form.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





